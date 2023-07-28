Restrictions on Health Rights for LGBTI People in Italy: Impending Consequences

Title: LGBTI Health Rights at Risk in Italy with Impending Departure of ESF

Date: July 28, 2023

In Italy, concerns are growing over the potential restriction of health rights for LGBTI individuals due to the imminent departure of the ESF (European Social Fund). This development comes as a blow to the progress praised in a recent article.

The reasons behind this worrisome situation can be attributed to three main factors: the use of ICD-9 CM, the tax code, and issues pertaining to privacy.

Firstly, the use of the Registry Classification with the Tax Code could eliminate the existing healthcare rights for transgender and intersex people. This could further hinder access to pharmacological and surgical therapies. For example, intersex individuals would continue to be classified solely under the headings male or female at birth and the prescription of cross-sex hormones may face potential barriers imposed by the FSE (Italian National Health Service) based on the tax code. Moreover, the recognition of one’s gender in court could be hindered, and even cancer screening practices may be blocked due to discrepancies between anatomical and personal sex.

Secondly, the use of the outdated ICD-9 CM for disease classification threatens to label LGBTI individuals as mentally ill due to their sexual orientation or gender dysphoria. This justification could pave the way for so-called conversion therapies, which are widely considered forms of torture. Additionally, this labeling may contribute to homophobic attacks from medical professionals, as well as discriminatory behavior from ordinary healthcare personnel. It is important to note that Medical Professional Deontology has not yet recognized these practices as acceptable.

Thirdly, people living with HIV will face a triple threat to their privacy. The intersection between the outdated law 135/90 and the FSE’s privacy mechanisms may hinder the fight against HIV. The excessive privacy measures impede blanket screenings for HIV-positive individuals, hindering efforts to control the epidemic. Furthermore, the introduction of free PREP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) may also face privacy-related obstacles, preventing proper evaluation of drug interactions and adverse effects. Routine requesting of HIV tests, without law 135/90 but only with FSE privacy measures, would help identify HIV-positive individuals in a timely manner and provide them with life-saving treatments.

Despite efforts from organizations such as Amigay aps, which has been sending letters to the Ministry since 2018, these issues pertaining to LGBTI individuals’ health rights have not been adequately addressed. Health agencies have largely ignored the matter, reflecting the taboo surrounding the discussion of LGBTI healthcare and the need for equal health rights.

It is crucial for authorities to address these concerns and ensure that the health rights of LGBTI individuals are fully protected. Failure to do so risks further marginalizing and stigmatizing an already vulnerable population, hindering their access to essential healthcare services.

The article was written by Manlio Converti – Psychiatrist and President of AMIGAY aps.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

