A new latest generation elastic flooring in vinyl and PVC which, developing over an area of ​​over 500 square meters, ensures tear resistance and sound absorption and guarantees dimensional stability for athletes. These are the main characteristics of the maintenance work completed in recent weeks at the Barbieri gymnasium in the Barbieri – Braglia complex in via Del Carso in Modena, where the spaces that now host the activities of students from the Ipsia Fermo Corni high school and the gymnastics, fencing and martial arts Panaro, who manages the two communicating gyms, are more modern and functional. The works carried out by the Municipality have a total value of almost 40 thousand euros.

“Thanks to this intervention – comments the councilor for Sport Grazia Baracchi – the Administration continues with the interventions aimed at improving the municipal sports facilities. We aim to make the places where children, athletes and citizens, and in this case also students, can practice a discipline more functional, also in light of the social value of sport; and to support, through more beautiful and efficient spaces, the activity proposed by local companies”.

The intervention in wing “B” of the Barbieri sports facility was necessary due to the conditions of the gym. The flooring was deteriorated in some points, in fact, with the risk of not being able to guarantee the safety conditions necessary for carrying out sports and motor activities. The works, therefore, first of all saw the removal and disposal of the existing rubber – PVC sports floor, which was followed by the sanding and smoothing of the substrate. Then the flooring was laid: from a technical point of view, the new surface is made of vinyl material, is stabilized with glass fiber and is reinforced with a sheet of PVC; the bottom layer is made of dual density foam.

The floor, which is certified for fire resistance as required by law, is 6.7 mm thick and covers a total of 502 square metres. The intervention was carried out by the Bisport company, which also positioned the skirting board in the gym.