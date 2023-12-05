Home » Results of the compensatory measure (written test) for the recognition of psychologist and psychotherapist qualifications obtained abroad
Results of the compensatory measure (written test) for the recognition of psychologist and psychotherapist qualifications obtained abroad

The Ministry of Health publishes, anonymously, the results of the written test for the recognition of the qualifications of Psychologist and Psychotherapist, held on 4 December 2023 at the Faculty of Medicine and Psychology of the “Sapienza University of Rome”.

List of candidates by test code/result

Code 1 ADMITTED

Code 2 NOT ALLOWED Code 3 NOT ALLOWED Code 4 NOT ALLOWED Code 5 NOT ALLOWED

Code 6 ADMITTED

Code 7 NOT ALLOWED Code 8 NOT ALLOWED Code 9 NOT ALLOWED Code 10 NOT ALLOWED Code 11 NOT ALLOWED Code 12 NOT ALLOWED Code 13 NOT ALLOWED Code 14 NOT ALLOWED Code 15 NOT ALLOWED

The oral test of the admitted candidates will take place in room 13 (Faculty of Medicine and Psychology, via dei Marsi, 78) on December 6, 2023 starting at 9:00 am.

