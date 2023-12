The Ministry of Health publishes, anonymously, the results of the written test for the recognition of the qualification of dentist, held on 15 December 2023 at the University of L’Aquila.

List of candidates by test code/result – dentists

The oral test of the admitted candidates will be held in the Delta 6 dental clinic building of the University of L’Aquila at 9.00 am on December 19, 2023.

