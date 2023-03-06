Listen to the audio version of the article

Another piece in the complex dossier of the national network. «The Board of Directors of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti – reads a note from Cdp -, which met under the chairmanship of Giovanni Gorno Tempini, gave the go-ahead for the presentation of a non-binding offer by Cdp Equity, jointly with Macquarie Asset Management, for the purchase of Tim’s NetCo to be established, which will include the infrastructural network and the investment in Sparkle. The offer will be valid until 31 March 2023″. A few hours later Tim released a note confirming receipt of the offer. «The offer will be submitted to the preliminary examination of the Related Parties Committee, pursuant to the legislation applicable to CdP Equity, as a related party of TIM, and will subsequently be brought to the attention of the Board of Directors, where possible in the meeting already scheduled for March 15, 2023 or on another date to be defined», reads the text.

Extraordinary meeting of the CDP board of directors

An extraordinary meeting had been convened by CDP to examine the offer developed with the Macquarie fund for Netco, the company that controls Tim’s fixed network, while in the meantime the non-binding offer presented on 2 was extended to 24 March last February from the Kkr fund. After the government’s go-ahead, a couple of days ago, what Cdp and Macquarie would put on the plate, according to what Il Sole 24 Ore reported, would be an improved offer: there are still 20 billion on the plate but with different conditions that would lead more liquidity to Tim for 1.5-2 billion euros. Furthermore, an ad hoc vehicle and no longer Open Fiber could carry out the operation.

The two offers

Kkr’s proposal is structured, approximately, on 10 billion of debt and 10 of equity (so Fibercop would be valued in which the American fund invested 1.8 billion two years ago, winning 37.5%). In 2021 Telecom had rejected an offer from the US company to buy the entire business for 10.8 billion euros. Tim, after the possibility of a joint offer between Cdp and Kkr has vanished, therefore, two alternative offers will be found for the purchase of his network. At stake are the economic values ​​of the two offers, but also the social and employment impacts.

The Cassa would offer more cash, up to 10 billion, and then 8 billion of debt plus an earn-out of 2 billion which would be paid upon the fulfillment of certain conditions. However, both proposals remain far from the 31 billion of Vivendi’s valuations, the clash could thus be moved to the shareholders’ meeting and there, at the count, the vote of the funds and therefore of the market would be decisive.

The Vivendi chapter

In this whole match there is then the Vivendi chapter, Tim’s main shareholder, who estimated and indicated the value of the network at 31 billion. Above that indicated by Kkr that the rumors have hypothesized to be around 20 billion, a figure hypothesized also for the estimates of Cdp/Macquarie, albeit with some distinctions. Tim’s network dossier still leaves one with bated breath and therefore records in these hours a another step in the direction that could lead to the disposal of a truly strategic asset, for the former telecommunications giant as well as for the national interest.