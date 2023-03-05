Italia Note from Cassa depositi e prestiti: green light for the presentation of a non-binding offer by Cdp Equity, jointly with Macquarie Asset Management, for the purchase of Tim’s NetCo to be set up, which will include the infrastructure network and the stake in Sparkle. The offer will expire on March 31, 2023

Another piece in the complex dossier of the national network. «The Board of Directors of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti – reads a note from the CDP -, which met today under the chairmanship of Giovanni Gorno Tempini, gave the go-ahead for the presentation of a non-binding offer by CDP Equity, jointly to Macquarie Asset Management, for the purchase of TIM’s NetCo to be established, which will include the infrastructural network and the investment in Sparkle. The offer will be valid until 31 March 2023″.

Extraordinary meeting of the CDP board of directors

An extraordinary meeting had been convened by CDP to examine the offer developed with the Macquarie fund for Netco, the company that controls Tim’s fixed network, while in the meantime the non-binding offer presented on 2 was extended to 24 March last February from the Kkr fund. After the government’s go-ahead, a couple of days ago, what CDP and Macquarie would put on the plate, according to what Il Sole 24 Ore reported, would be an improved cash offer to Tim for 1.5-2 billion euros. Furthermore, an ad hoc vehicle and no longer Open Fiber could carry out the operation.

The offer of the US fund KKR

A context in which the offer of the US fund KKR which holds a minority stake in FiberCop (Tim’s secondary network) remains in the field. In 2021 Telecom had rejected an offer from the US company to buy the entire business for 10.8 billion euros. Tim, after the possibility of a joint offer between Cdp and Kkr has vanished, therefore, two alternative offers will be found for the purchase of his network. At stake are the economic values ​​of the two offers, but also the social and employment impacts.

The Vivendi chapter

In this whole game there is also the chapter Vivendi, Tim’s main shareholder, which has estimated and indicated the value of the network at 31 billion. Above that indicated by Kkr that the rumors have hypothesized to be around 20 billion, a figure hypothesized also for the estimates of Cdp/Macquarie, albeit with some distinctions. Tim’s network dossier still leaves one with bated breath and therefore records in these hours a another step in the direction that could lead to the disposal of a truly strategic asset, for the former telecommunications giant as well as for the national interest.

