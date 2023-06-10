Rete Tim, Vivendi rejects the relaunch of Kkr and Cdp: inconsistent

Finance The French, according to sources close to them, expect Tim, who “has already rejected substantially similar offers” to confirm “this line”.

Vivendi rejects the “inconsistent” raises by Kkr and Cdp-Macquarie on Tim’s network, after which he believes it is possible to “definitely close the ‘season of offers'”. The French, according to sources close to them, expect Tim, who “has already rejected substantially similar offers” to confirm “this line”. “The rhetoric according to which Tim has to sell the network to survive must be strongly denied because there are other plans that achieve the same goal with less economic effort”. “A change of pace is needed” to “open a new chapter with an industrial and not purely financial strategic vision”.

Meanwhile, Kkr’s offer to Tim for Netco could reach up to 23 billion. The American fund does not reveal the content of the proposal it presented yesterday or comment on the rumors, as did Tim, but rumors from overseas speak of an upward margin of up to 2 billion compared to the previous offer, linked to variables of the agreement to be defined However, the offer would still be below a valuation of over 30 billion euros sought by Tim’s main shareholder, Vivendi.

Tim had stated late Friday evening June 9 that he had received two new offers for his network, without providing further details.

Scannapieco (Cdp), for Tim longer times than expected

On the negotiation for Tim’s network company «the times will probably be longer than one imagines, we will see what happens but I wouldn’t dramatize. It will take time and the scenario is evolving». This was stated by the CEO of CDP, Dario Scannapieco.

