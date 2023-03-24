Italy in the destiny of Mateo Retegui. On the night of Maradona, all eyes were on the striker of Tigrebet of Robert Mancini to solve the goal problem and 49th native in the history of the national team. He kept waiting for the class of ’99, an extremely complicated first half due to the lack of assistance from his teammates and the work of Stones and Maguire. Then a flashPellegrini’s brilliant assist and the kick of a true striker to dampen the blue debut. But Mateo’s destiny doesn’t just include the national team, there is talk of a future in Serie A.

CALL – On the other hand, playing in Italy is in Retegui’s plans, the player himself reiterated to Sky Sport at the end of the match: “I’m not happy because we lost a very important match. It was important to start with a win. I’m happy though for my debut with goals. There was a bit of nervousness at the beginning, but I unblocked myself. I was waiting for this call-up and when Mancini called me I was really happy, it’s a pride for me. The coach told me to play quietly, to attack spaces and have fun. Future? I hope to play in Europe in the near or distant future, also in Italy. But today I’m from Tigre and I’m happy to wear this shirt.”

INTER E MILAN – Retegui calls and Serie A responds, because in addition to some Spanish clubs, some companies from the top Italian championship are also ready to move. There Roma three years ago he had the opportunity to make sure, when Francesco Totti he had taken it from the prosecutor’s office, now I’m from Udinese but above all Inter e Milan to have his eye on Mateo, who is on loan at Tigre but owned by Boca Juniors. The Rossoneri have been following him for some time, his profile corresponds to the sketch drawn for the centre-forward of the future: physically strong, young and with a perspective, someone on whom to build a project even in the long term. The nerazzurri have entered and also have an ace up their sleeve to play, that Facundo Colidio who shares the Tigre locker room with Retegui and is tempting both for the club where he is on loan and for Boca, owner of the new national team striker’s card. Who is now halfway celebrating his debut goal, but is already dreaming of a future in European football and in particular in Italian football: at Maradona tests of the future.