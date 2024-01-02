Rethinking Sick Leave: The Debate Over Self-Discharge in Spain’s Healthcare System During Peak Seasons

The surge in flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses is causing concern for Spaniards during the festive Christmas season. On top of this, Primary Care is already overwhelmed and is struggling to handle the surge of patients in the final days of the year. Professionals have pointed out the inconsistency of the advice given at this time, which is to stay home if you have symptoms, but also not to visit health centers unless absolutely necessary. This has raised the question of whether the current model should be reconsidered.

Nurse Héctor Castiñeira, known as Saturated Nurse, suggests the implementation of a “responsible declaration” for minor illnesses that could allow for absence from work for a few days. However, it is currently not established in Spain, and the Primary Care Forum’s proposal to allow self-discharges for common contingencies has not gained much traction due to societal and regulatory issues.

Dr. Juan Sergio Fernandez supports the idea of self-discharges, believing that it would decrease the burden on emergency services and hospitals. In regions with such a regulatory, it has proved beneficial, as it allows workers to justify their absence from work for minor illness without putting additional pressure on the healthcare system. Furthermore, Dr. Fernandez highlights the need for patient and employer trust, while acknowledging that some individuals might abuse this system.

Dr. Marga Jaume shares similar sentiments, envisioning a system complemented by other measures to verify the authenticity of symptoms, including the use of local pharmacies to confirm testing results. Dr. Fernandez also suggests a pilot project for respiratory diseases to test and, if successful, extend this model to other minor health issues.

While self-discharges might lead to some individuals taking advantage of the system, the healthcare professionals believe that it will ultimately alleviate the pressure on healthcare services during times of high demand. With the support of proper complementary measures and evaluation of pilot projects, self-discharge could become a safe and preferred option for minimal illnesses, effectively reducing the burden on the healthcare system.