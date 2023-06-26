Retinal detachment in the over 60s, causes, symptoms and treatments

Il detachment from the retina it is one of the most common causes of vision loss and one of the most important emergencies affecting the eye. With the advance ofage attention in this sense must be high, above all it is important to know how to recognize possible alarm bells.

The retina and detachment

The retina is a thin layer of tissue nerve that lines the inner surface of theeye. Sensitive to light, it transforms light waves into nerve impulses. The latter are then transported to the brain through the optic nerve fibers.

When there is a detachment, the retina lifts off the layer vascular below. This layer has particular importance because it carries oxygen and nourishment to the retina itself. When the detachment occurs, the blood vessels are no longer able to fulfill their function, with the consequence that the eye suffers and the cells they die.

This situation causes the progressive decrease of vision, up to, in the most serious cases, the loss total. Usually only one eye is affected.

Depending on the portion of the retina that is lifted (the worst case is the detachment of the central part, the macular region) and the time that elapses from the start of treatment, the prognosis it will be more or less serious.

Il tempo it is a decisive factor. The pathology must be treated promptly, from the onset of the first manifestations.

The causes of the pathology

Retinal detachment can be caused by lacerations which favor the passage of liquid under the tissue from which it is formed, moving it away from the underlying vessels. Someone conditions that can favor this pathology are:

posterior, partial, vitreous detachment (commonly associated with aging) severe myopia certain eye surgeries, such as cataract removal diabetic retinopathy glaucoma inflammation tumors certain genetic disorders

Retinal detachment can also happen due to trauma: punches, blows to the head, kickbacks (such as those caused by road accidents).

Symptoms

The problem does not cause painful symptoms but there are some manifestations that should not be underestimated:

floaters: it is the sudden appearance of flies flying and very small dark bodies floating before the view; scotoma: it is the presence of ashadow or a dark curtain that covers part of the field of vision and gradually expands;blur or distortions of vision;photo option: are sudden and short flashes of light in one or both eyes;

The cure

First of all, it should be noted that the prevention is essential, so it is always better to periodically check your eyesight and learn to recognize d’bellsalarm.

Secondly, when there are signs of a possible retinal detachment, action must be taken timely contacting the specialist.

When the detachment is not yet complete, one can resort to several therapy, such as photocoagulation, laser phototherapy and cryocoagulation. When the retina lifts completely, the way is surgery surgical.

