Date: July 10, 2023

By: Manlio Protano

Renowned doctor, Dr. Manlio Protano, has retired from the NHS public health service citing organizational aggravation of working conditions and inadequate salary rewards. In an open letter addressed to the Director, Dr. Protano expresses frustration over the lack of convenience in the salaries received by healthcare professionals, which drives many to seek better opportunities in the private sector or abroad.

Dr. Protano highlights the ongoing debates between the National Unions of the Health Area, Aran, and the Minister of Health, expressing disappointment in their failure to address the concerns of healthcare professionals. He questions whether there is truly a commitment to ensure legitimate expectations and economic salaries for the medical community within the NHS.

The retired doctor suggests that the contractual opportunities being presented appear to be more focused on incentivized disinvestment in the work of Medical Health Managers, rather than genuinely improving the overall conditions for healthcare professionals. Dr. Protano emphasizes the need for transparency and clarity in these discussions, particularly in regard to the potential privatization of public healthcare services paid for by the NHS.

However, the retired doctor raises a valid concern regarding the repercussions of such a move. If healthcare services were to be privatized, who would bear the cost of treatment for the sick and disease prevention? Would it fall on mutuals, insurance providers, or individuals themselves?

Dr. Protano’s letter serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by healthcare professionals within the NHS and the need for substantial improvements in working conditions and compensation. The retirement of experienced doctors like Dr. Protano highlights the urgency in addressing these grievances to ensure the sustainability of the national healthcare system.

Quotidianosanità.it is an online newspaper that provides health information. The organization urges readers to consider the concerns raised by Dr. Protano and advocates for necessary changes to improve the healthcare system’s conditions for professionals.

