Retired Doctor Lives Without a Pension, Relies on Foundation for Social Protection Support

In the bustling streets of Calle Campomanes in Madrid, where two hotels and a multilingual bookstore attract visitors, an extraordinary story of a retired doctor unfolds. Dr. Fausto Baño, born in 1940, breaks the stereotype of retirement with his lack of a substantial pension. Instead, Baño depends on the Foundation for Social Protection of the Collegiate Medical Organization, which provides an economic benefit to ensure he can maintain a modest lifestyle.

Struggles of a Doctor:

Baño’s journey began with a natural inclination towards assisting others from a young age. As he grew older, this led him to pursue a career in medicine. However, the lack of a structured residency program like the current MIR system in Spain meant he had to find his own way. Baño underwent training under the tutelage of renowned specialists, acquiring expertise in traumatology and rheumatology. Additionally, he sought further education in acupuncture and chiropractic treatments to incorporate innovative approaches into his practice.

Entrepreneurial Ventures:

Baño’s medical career primarily took him away from public health services, as he believed the state’s provisions were inadequate. He established two private clinics, the San Cosme Clinic in Leganés and the Transvital Clinic in Madrid’s prestigious Diego de León area. Both facilities provided specialized medical care, including cutting-edge treatments such as galvanic baths and CO2 lasers. However, the economic crisis in the mid-1990s led to the downfall of his clinics, forcing Baño to exhaust his private retirement insurance.

Adventures and Challenges:

Despite these setbacks, Baño displayed resilience and embarked on a new venture in Lanzarote, where he set up a clinic that operated successfully for two years. However, personal circumstances led him to return to Madrid, where he sold his medical equipment to another doctor at a significant loss. Compounding his financial challenges, the fact that doctors were not required to contribute to a public pension until 1995 further complicated Baño’s retirement plans.

Job Instability and Retirement:

Baño’s return to Madrid in 1996 coincided with various job opportunities as a contracted doctor in different medical facilities. His tenure at one center provided some stability until his retirement at the age of 74. Despite being a distinguished member of the College of Physicians of Madrid, his retirement income remains meager. Baño relies on the economic benefit from the Foundation, dwindling savings, and the sale of his family apartment to sustain a modest lifestyle.

A Passion for Medicine:

Reflecting on his life, Baño expresses no regrets and remains devoted to the field of medicine. He states, “I have been and am in love with Medicine.” His dedication and passion for his profession have made his work feel less like a job and more like enjoyment.

Conclusion:

Dr. Fausto Baño’s story exemplifies the challenges faced by retired doctors in Spain. Despite not receiving a sizable pension, Baño continues to find solace in the Foundation for Social Protection for Medical Professionals, highlighting the importance of such initiatives. Baño’s resilience and dedication serve as an inspiration for all medical professionals facing retirement in an unstable economic climate.

