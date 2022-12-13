SANTO STEFANO – Passing the baton between Dr Aldo Bettini, for decades a point of reference for thousands of patients in Comelico, and his son Alessandro. In recent weeks the doctor of general medicine long-standing has reached a well-deserved quiescence. The cessation of the general practitioner’s activity was less complicated than expected, since the Ulss mobilized in advance to find a solution, to guarantee the primary care service, identifying the new professional to whom to entrust the task, in Alessandro Bettini, whose contributions have been published on specialized scientific journals, including those in English. For the district, this is an excellent sign, also for the future, as it confirms the will of young people to return to Comelico after their studies, specializations, experiences gained outside, bringing their own contribution to the growth of the original reality .

The transition did not require any formalities on the part of the assisted: having been automatic by the Ulss, the citizens did not have to do anything. A point of reference for entire families and generations, Dr. Aldo Bettini was celebrated and thanked by his colleagues and collaborators of the social-health and integrated group medicine district of Santo Stefano, in which context the health professional figure plays a leading social role .

«I believe that a grateful thanks is more than due and obligatory – says Alessandra Buzzo, who has always been attentive and close to the social and health spheres -. Thank you for all these years, carried out with humanity, availability, patience, great professionalism, at the service of the people who live in Comelico. Always competent and with a smile, Dr. Aldo Bettini has always proved to be an attentive connoisseur of the area and its health problems”. Honored for what he has done in three decades, lavishing a commendable commitment, marked by ever-present kindness and equal empathy, the family doctor has understood his profession as a real service among his people: uninterruptedly ready to listen, to dispense advice , to reassure and to be of human help before being professional. This is testified by the many messages full of gratitude and esteem that have been expressed, in recent weeks, in various ways, in the squares and real streets and in the virtual ones of social networks, invariably accompanied by wishes for a “good, well-deserved retirement”, with the addition of “good work” to the son.

Yvonne Toscani