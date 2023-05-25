Retirement, postponing it would be a panacea for your health and wallet: this is what the experts say

The long-awaited moment of retirement could bring more disadvantages than benefits, according to studies.

There is a lot of talk about lowering the retirement age, yet, according to some important studies, postponing retirement is not only economically convenient, but it would be a panacea for health. In other words, retiring later may be the best choice.

This was confirmed by scientific research published in CDC preventing chronic disease in 2015 and recently taken up by Corriere. The study, which involved 83,000 volunteers, highlighted how delaying retirement would be useful in combating cognitive aging and social isolation.

The thesis of the 2015 research is also supported by the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics which in 2019, on the occasion of the 64th congress, confirmed the negative effects that early retirement would have on health. Specifically, the Italian study would have found, in the first two years of retirement, a significant increase in cardiovascular episodes and depression. In addition, from the moment of retirement there would also be an increase of between 2 and 2.5% in the use of doctors. This means that according to science, postponing retirement would be a panacea for mind and body. Not only that, because retiring later would also give great advantages from an economic point of view.

Why postponing retirement is worth it?

As we have just seen, according to several studies, retiring later contributes to everyone’s physical and mental well-being. Not only! Because, postponing the moment of retirement would also be a panacea for the wallet.

In Italy, retirees who remain active would have major economic advantages. Clearly, this does not apply to those who work in the public sector, who must necessarily come out at 65 when rights accrue, which extends to 70 years for some categories such as, for example, doctors, magistrates and teachers. Conversely, in the private sector, it is possible to agree to work up to the age of 71. In this case, by continuing to receive the salary, the pension allowance is renounced, from which it will be possible to benefit in the future with a larger amount, thanks to the increase in the years of contribution and the transformation coefficient.

In short, the reasons for postponing retirement seem to be many, clearly, provided that it is not a matter of strenuous work. A good solution could be the opportunity to work in smart working, perhaps with flexible hours, following in the footsteps of other countries.

