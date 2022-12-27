Dal December 31st of this year, some family doctors in the urban area of ​​Ravenna will retire.

The AUSL thanks doctors Davide Missiroli, Maria Bonfà, Rossella Geminiani and Donatella Venturi for their work.

Their clients will be able to choose among the doctors present who have not yet exceeded the maximum number of patients, or opt for two new professionals who will take up service after 9 January.

These are the operating procedures to be able to choose another doctor:

Health File (www.fascicolo-sanitario.it); email to: (sportello [email protected]); phone for an appointment on 0544 286661.