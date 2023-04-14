After the warm welcome of the first edition, Francesco Gabbani returns with “We want a flower”, the first friendly show of the Italian television environment and doubles its appointment with two special prime time evenings, the first broadcast on Friday 14 April at 21:30 on Rai1, with an original format that combines the lightness of variety with the increasingly urgent theme of eco-sustainability.



Among the novelties of this edition, a completely renovated studio that will give the public a totally immersive experience, a real journey into nature, showing it in all its beauty.

“It takes a flower” is a production of Rai Direction

"It takes a flower" is a production of Rai Direction Entertainment Prime Time, in collaboration with Ballandi. A program by Lucio Wilson and Francesco Gabbani, written with Carmelo La Rocca, Duccio Forzano, Adriano Roncari, Giacomo Berdini, Manuela Mazzocchi, Matteo Catalano.

The direction is by Duccio Forzano; set design by Gennaro Amendola; musical director Valeriano Chiaravalle; choreography by Luca Paoloni. Executive producer for Rai1 Rossella Arcidiacono. Executive producer for Ballandi Luca Catalano.

Gabbani will address, with direct but effective language, environmental issues, protagonists of the global debate. Its intent is in fact to raise awareness, through words, music and testimonies, of public opinion on issues related to the environment and on how each of us, starting from a small daily choice, can contribute to preserving the future of this our wonderful planet. In each of the two evenings the conductor will be accompanied by Nino Frassica and Mario Tozzi and by a parterre of great guests. In the first episode, Ornella Vanoni, Levante Francesco Arca, Giusy Buscemi, Mr. Rain and Alfa enter the studio bringing with them a symbolic flower, a dedication of love to Mother Earth. Gabbani will dance, duet, interpret some of his greatest hits and songs by other great songwriters. To do this, he will bring his band enriched by some musicians and three choristers and there will also be an inclusive corps de ballet, far from stereotypes, made up of eight dancers, with choreography by Luca Paoloni.