Return to Monkey Island for launch next month...

As we all wish we had known, Guybrush Threepwood is back with a new monkey island after a more than ten-year absence, and it’s a comeback that hasn’t gone unnoticed. Ron Gilbert was recently forced to shut down his Twitter when the new design was revealed to the public. In fact, no sweet words were spoken when it was revealed to be a more “modern” style, and after a storm of criticism, Gilbert stopped updating altogether and issued the following statement:

“It was an amazing game and everyone on the team is very proud of it. Play it or don’t play it, but don’t spoil it for other people. I won’t be posting about the game anymore. Fun to share from me.

But here we are. at last. A release date is ready. September 19 is for PC and Nintendo Switch. If you pre-order, you’ll also get “completely hands-off”.