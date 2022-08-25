The new chapter of the Monkey Island saga, which began in 1990, finally has a release date: the video game, entitled Return to Monkey Island e expected for PC and Nintendo Switchwill be available from 19 September.

The announcement was made at the opening of Gamescom in Cologne and was accompanied by a new trailer (the second), which allows you to further appreciate the controversial characterization of the characters and the appearance of some of the game environments, starting with the historic island of Mêlée.

The creative minds behind Return to Monkey Islandwhich remains a point-and-click adventure, are still Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman, the protagonist is still the fearless (but not too much) Guybrush Threepwoodwho will have to contend again with the fearsome pirate LeChuck.

youtube: the new trailer for Return to Monkey Island

The fact that Gilbert is involved should be one guarantee for Monkey Island fanswho today are between 30 and 40 years old: it was he who signed the first The Secret of Monkey Island and also the sequel, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s revengemuch more appreciated than the following ones The Curse of Monkey Island e Escape from Monkey Island, in which Gilbert was not involved. From what we understand, the plot should start from the end of Monkey Island 2, with the new game that will include various flashbacks that should shed light on some points of the story that have remained pending so far; considering that other titles were released later (those not very popular with fans), Return to Monkey Island it seems more a kind of spin-offwhat a real sequel.

Waiting for September 19th, Return to Monkey Island you can already book on Steam (this is the direct link)and also in the Nintendo online store, where a dedicated page has already been created.