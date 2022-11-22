We absolve ourselves when we read about the adult burden being decided in the womb. And, no, even before, when the idea of ​​having a child wasn’t there yet. Because yes, it’s true, genes influence every aspect of our lives. But then there is epigenetics, real life. And real life doesn’t give anyone discounts: if you eat badly, you hardly move at all, if you stay up late and sleep the classic eight hours a night, gaining weight will be almost inevitable. Then, of course, there are also the hormones that disappear in menopause and promote weight gain. But these are favorable factors, which could be counteracted by a different lifestyle. But no, human beings are not made to choose the most strenuous paths: better a pill, a subcutaneous injection a week, even better exhausting fasting, to lose weight.

Exams galore, but there’s no mention of changing lifestyle

The fifth Gimbe report, just presented, demonstrates this: citizens ask their doctors for tests galore, almost always useless. But we don’t talk about changing lifestyle and turning towards virtuous behavior. Too much effort. And there is a cry of scandal when some health systems, with an eye and all their heart on the budget, provide treatments and interventions only for the virtuous. For those who aren’t obese and don’t smoke, just to mention two. But diets, fasts, and even injections can’t last forever. Sooner or later it stops. And that lost weight almost always comes back. Like an inescapable curse.

August 15, 2022



“Because a too drastic and unrewarding diet – he keeps repeating Andrea Ghiselli, doctor and past president of Sisa, the Italian Society of Food Science – cannot be followed forever. Instead, you need to change your habits, because changing your lifestyle, including food, is something you can do and maintain over time. Without pursuing comforting but fatuous quick results, but looking at the maintenance of what you get. I always say that weight should not be lost from Christmas to New Years. But from New Year’s Eve to the following Christmas, because that weight lost by changing our habits won’t recover so easily”.

Password: moderation

Of course changing the rules has a price, like anything else. But that doesn’t mean a life of giving up. “If you like ice cream, chocolate, a biscuit or a sweet – continues Ghiselli – there is no reason to give them up a priori. But not all of them together and not every day. The guiding thread should be only one: moderation. Which means getting up from the table when you could still eat something and not when you are full, favoring cereals, preferably wholemeal, vegetables, legumes, fish, fruit and water is equivalent to introducing a smaller quantity of other richer foods or drinks of calories. Preferring in fact does not mean stopping eating everything else, but reducing portions and choosing the best foods. And then moving on”.

Move, move: anything is good

Whether it’s the much-discussed ten thousand steps, in the park or on the street, perhaps walking the dog, whether it’s workouts in the gym, yoga, tai chi or anything else you like to do, the important thing is to move. And then, the times. Try to concentrate meals in the first part of the day, no late night meals or dinners. “If you have an early breakfast and then dinner by 7-7.30 pm – confirms Ghiselli – you go fasting for a little more than ten hours. A sort of calorie restriction in practice, which lowers the total food intake. I understand that in this way you lose weight more slowly and that instead it is more gratifying to see the balance go down quickly.But that haste always pays off and therefore we should start thinking about next summer’s swimsuit test now and not in April. Because even if you arrive in July in good shape, from September onwards those kilos return”. In short, it is the lifestyle that needs to change: choosing foods from the pyramid of the Mediterranean diet, and then movement, sleep, but also conviviality. And you will see that the weight will go down.