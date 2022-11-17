Returning to work after cancer or while living with the disease can help patients and former patients to look beyond the disease, to resume what they had to interrupt and to regain their professional identity. Often, however, reintegration into work can be a very complicated period to manage, due to relationships with colleagues and employers, psychological and physical resistance, demotions and legislative obstacles. And it is even more so for the contractually more fragile categories, such as women, who lose on average twice as many days of work as men. To facilitate such a delicate moment, the second edition of the TrasformAZIONE project is kicking off, the process of approaching the world of work dedicated to women who wish to return after an oncological disease. The initiative – wanted and presented today by Europa Donna Italia, with the collaboration of the Human Age Institute Foundation, ManpowerGroup and Studio Fava & Associati – will come alive starting next year, continuing what was done in the previous edition and bringing of the programme, training activities on employment contracts and policies, selection methods and workshops on the techniques to be used to look for work.

The biggest difficulties

Together with the project, the results of a research by Euromedia Research on the impact that the disease can have on working and family life were presented: an analysis of 500 interviews which also involved the women who participated in the first edition of the program ” Transformation”. It emerged that the fear of getting cancer and losing their job concerns about 3 out of 4 interviewees and that the majority of women who instead had to deal with the disease did not feel supported by managers and colleagues. Nor is it protected by the laws that regulate the labor market (61.8% of the interviewees). The experiences are divided between those who managed to maintain their role in the company and those who, on the other hand, suffered a downgrading following illness. A situation, the latter, which took one patient out of 4 by surprise, generating isolation and lack of confidence in one’s own abilities.

A fragmented regulatory framework

Certainly, reconciling work times with those that mark a therapy is not easy. And it is even less so within a fragmented regulatory framework, which does not facilitate the resumption of daily working life. “From a bureaucratic point of view, the Italian context is very complex, because there are many types of national contracts, with different parameters, and this often represents a further obstacle for patients – explains Rosanna D’Antona, President of Europa Donna Italia – Our the goal is to provide concrete support, because it is clear how much work can be of help in the therapeutic process: on the one hand it helps to find a state of sociality, limiting the tendency to isolation, on the other it can be an extra stimulus for adherence to therapies and the increase in self-esteem”.

The results of the first edition of TrasformAZIONE

The first edition of the project saw the participation of around 100 women who updated their skills. Of these, 62 made themselves available to undertake the first step of the project: the ManpowerGroup Human Age Institute Foundation’s Talent Lab path, which supported the candidates with insights into the development of their curriculum vitae, job interviews and training of new professional skills. “Our goal has always been to make the world of work more accessible, especially for those who most need support and guidance, such as cancer patients or former patients who find themselves in the need to find a new balance and normality within their lives”, comments Anna Gionfriddo, President of the Human Age Institute Foundation and Managing Director of ManpowerGroup. “At the end of this first phase we were able to fully appreciate the value of TrasformAZIONE – concludes the President of Europa Donna – From the very first stages, we were able to see in a concrete way what the effect was for the women participants, with a growth of self-esteem and confidence in one’s own abilities”.