Reutlingen: New fitness and nutrition course for overweight children

Eningen The AK Gesunde Gemeinde and the Health Forum will start a certified preventive course for children between the ages of 8 and 12 with the district clinics, resident doctors and outpatient therapists on September 27th.

It is not just because of the pandemic that obesity or obesity is increasing as a disease, especially among young people. With a very high body weight, which is caused by an excessively high fat content in the diet, the body is supplied with more energy than it uses. In the case of so-called obesity, those affected develop secondary diseases in the long term. Everyone knows that being overweight is a health risk factor and can cause diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases and heart attacks.

“In the obesity team, specialists from the region work together to counteract the disease in good time. Health experts from the district clinics to resident therapists, trainers and doctors are networked in an interdisciplinary manner,” says the head of the team Volker Feyerabend, who initiated this project as co-chair of the AK Gesunde Gemeinde and advisory board of the health forum in Eningen.

After the first experiences, the course for children has now been further developed and will start again in autumn. The healthcare offer is intended to close the ever-increasing supply gap in the area of ​​prevention. The interdisciplinary approach is now to be expanded even further, and preventive courses for older children and young people are to be launched in the near future.

The “Jumbo Fit” autumn course for children aged 8-12 starts on September 27th, 2023 and will train behavior with a nutrition and exercise module and form new knowledge among the participants. At the training location in the health center in Eningen, fun and exercise is taught in a playful and age-appropriate way for 12 weeks, every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. A few pounds should also tumble.

If children do not get enough exercise, they are often overweight. “The calorie consumption is low without exercise and overweight people may then no longer have any motivation to exercise sufficiently,” says Gerardus van Rossenberg, physiotherapist and practice owner of kidKG in Eningen.

In his module, the young participants should train their senses, muscles and knowledge of the topic. In order to develop healthily, children need exercise. In order to facilitate the transfer of the course elements into practice, the course primarily trains the coordination and use of everyday movements. Simple tips and movement are the goal of the first movement module.

Daniela Homoth, graduate nutritionist and owner of the practice for nutritional advice Daniela Homoth & Team in Reutlingen, is part of the team and responsible for the nutritional module of the course. She confirms that diet is an important part of the problem, but also part of the solution. One-sided eating habits, stress in the family or even bullying at school are just some of the reasons for this development. In the Jumbo-Fit course, starting September 27, 8 of the 12 sessions after the exercise module and in the nutrition module will show how healthier everyday meals can be prepared. The food should taste good to the children and encourage them to eat healthily.

The course over 12 appointments is subsidized by the health insurance companies. And children who have been in rehab treatment for being overweight or another illness, for example asthma or allergies, can even receive up to 20 nutritional advice appointments as rehab aftercare free of charge from the German pension insurance. Individual nutritional advice is also available on medical prescription. For more information, families and interested parties can contact the team’s health experts and the course leader.

If relatives are not sure whether your children are predisposed to being overweight, the resident doctors can help. Children and adults of all ages can develop obesity. “The frequency is also increasing sharply in Reutlingen. About a quarter of adults are already obese,” says Dr. medical Dirk Baumgärtel, specialist in paediatrics. He is the representative of the resident doctors in the team.

“Sufficient exercise and a basic knowledge of suitable nutrition are very important when it comes to being overweight,” agrees Prof. Dr. medical Peter Freisinger, chief physician at the clinic for child and adolescent medicine at the district clinics in Reutlingen. “We can only encourage parents to positively support the development of their children under the guidance and support of professionals.”

The health experts in the obesity team exchange information regularly, work together on the patients and further develop the modules of the Jumbo Fit course for the Reutlingen region. The new course series in Eningen will start on September 27, 2023 and is aimed at the general public. If you are interested, just ask your own doctor, or Gerardus van Rossenberg on Tel. 07121-820866 and Daniela Homoth Tel. 07121-6904466.

Information: www.ForumGesundeGemeinde.de

