Revealed the secret of the woman who does not feel pain, anxiety and fear: possible revolutionary therapies

Researchers at University College London have revealed the genetic secret of Jo Cameron, a 75-year-old woman who feels no pain, heals faster and has less anxiety and fear than normal. Through these studies she hopes to come up with new drugs and therapies for chronic pain and other conditions.

Jo Cameron. Credit: University College London

In Scotland lives a woman called Jo Cameron That feels no pain, heals faster of other people and also try reduced feelings of anxiety and fear. A real “Wonder Woman”, as she was dubbed in 2019, when her incredible story about her went around the world. After years of study, scientists have begun to better understand the molecular secret of her very rare genetic conditionknown in medical literature manuals under the name of congenital analgesia. Discovering the biological mechanisms in detail could lead to the development of breakthrough pain medications and therapiesespecially the chronic pain, which affects over 100 million people in Europe alone and more than 10 million in Italy. It is a condition that dramatically reduces the life quality; the peculiar genetic profile of this special woman, now 75 years old, could come in handy.

A new fundamental component of Jo Cameron’s genetic secret has been revealed by a British research team led by scientists from the Wolfson Institute for Biomedical Research of the University College of London, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Institute of Neurology and of the Faculty of Medicine – QU Health of the University of Qatar. The researchers, coordinated by Professor James J. Cox, member of the Molecular Nociception Group at the English university, conducted the new study on the “ashes” of the research “Microdeletion in a FAAH pseudogene identified in a patient with high anandamide concentrations and pain insensitivity ” published in 2019 in the prestigious scientific journal The British Medical Journal. In the previous investigation Professor Cox and colleagues had figured out who to make Jo Cameron insensitive to pain it was one rare mutation In the gene FAAH-OUTfound in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe so-called Junk DNA, the one not coding for any protein (although having vital functions in gene expression, immune response and other biological mechanisms). But that was an incomplete insight. Thanks to the new study, in fact, it was discovered that this mutated gene modulates the expression of another gene, called FAAH, which is part of the endocannabinoid system and which is “well known for its involvement in pain, mood and memory,” as explained by the study authors in a press release. It is also known as the “forgetful gene” or “happy gene” because its mutations can bring down anxiety in people.

Having highlighted this link between the two genes, Professor Cox’s team tried to determine the cascade of molecular mechanisms underlying this interaction and therefore the origin of protection from pain and more. In laboratory experiments with the gene editing technique CRISPR-Cas9 (the “cut and paste” of DNA) and other gene expression analyzes have found that reducing FAAH-OUT levels also reduces FAAH levels; this is also reflected in the molecular pathways related to wound healing and mood, which are dysregulated by manipulating the two genes, often co-expressed in cells. Among the hundreds of genes altered by the interaction are key ones WNT16, BDNF, ACKR3, related to fundamental processes such as anxiety and fear. It is this unique genetic profile that makes Jo Cameron so exceptional.

The discovery of the mechanisms underlying his condition may lead scientists to develop innovative therapies not only for chronic pain, but also for treating anxiety or accelerating wound healing (recently a study found that l electricity speeds it three times). But at the moment only the tip of the iceberg has been touched: “The FAAH-OUT gene is only a small corner of a vast continent, which this study has begun to map. In addition to the molecular basis of painlessness, these explorations have identified molecular pathways affecting wound healing and mood, all influenced by the FAAH-OUT mutation. As scientists it is our duty to explore and I think these findings will have important implications for research areas such as wound healing, depression and more,” said Dr. Andrei Okorokov, co-author of the study.

Jo Cameron’s particular condition was discovered by chance by her doctor in 2013, when she was 65 years old. The woman, who underwent major surgery on her hip and hand, did not in fact feel the pain normally experienced by other patients. So she was referred by geneticists at University College London, who have slowly begun to reveal her secret about her. The woman has been like this all her life, without realizing that she had a special “power”, useful in certain circumstances, but very dangerous in many others. For example, you are only aware of a burn if you actually see the effect on the body; this can lead to catastrophic consequences in the event of an accident. In fact, pain serves to signal the body to move away from dangers, just like the flame of a lighter. The details of the new research “Molecular basis of FAAH-OUT-associated human pain insensitivity” have been published in the specialized scientific journal Brain.