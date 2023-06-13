Home » Revenge porn, tips to avoid falling into the ‘trap’ of the narcissist
Revenge porn, tips to avoid falling into the 'trap' of the narcissist

Revenge porn, tips to avoid falling into the 'trap' of the narcissist

To avoid new forms of telematic violence such as revenge porn – the unfortunately widespread habit of disclosing intimate images exchanged within a relationship to third parties for revenge – information on social media and education in managing feelings are needed. Above all, but not only, to teenagers. It’s the appeal that comes from Carmela Mento e Francesco Piraauthors of a recent essay on the subject, Violence in a click: psychological and juridical sociological profiles of revenge porn (Franco Angeli 2023).

