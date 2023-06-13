Revenge porn, tips to avoid falling into the ‘trap’ of the narcissist

To avoid new forms of telematic violence such as revenge porn – the unfortunately widespread habit of disclosing intimate images exchanged within a relationship to third parties for revenge – information on social media and education in managing feelings are needed. Above all, but not only, to teenagers. It’s the appeal that comes from Carmela Mento e Francesco Piraauthors of a recent essay on the subject, Violence in a click: psychological and juridical sociological profiles of revenge porn (Franco Angeli 2023).