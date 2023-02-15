The clarifications of the Revenue Agency continue on the tax break. At the center of the explanations of the Agency this time there are the Lime trees, i.e. periodic VAT settlement communications. In fact, the Lipe are not explicitly mentioned in the context of the implementing provisions of the rule contained in the 2023 Budget law which concern the simplified definition.

Precisely for this reason doubts have arisen, and many taxpayers have sent requests for clarification to the Tax Administration. In the resolution n.7 published on 14 February 2023, the Revenue Agency specifies that it has not found any particular limits to the application of the measure envisaged in the case of automated checks: let’s go into detail.

Revenue Agency notices, Lipe also fall within the facilitated definition

The simplified definition consists of 3% reduction (compared to the 10% ordinarily applicable when communicating the results) of sanctions due on taxes not paid or paid late, are provided for by article 1, paragraphs 153 and following, of the 2023 Budget Law.

In particular, paragraph 153 of article 1 establishes that the reduction of penalties applies with reference to the sums due following the automated control of the returns, relating to the tax periods in progress as at 31 December of the years 2019, 2020 and 2021, requests to the taxpayer by means of communications of irregularities, the payment deadline for which has not yet expired on the date of entry into force of the 2023 budget law (1 January 2023) delivered after the same date.

Consequently, the Agency believes that, from the wording of the law, it can be concluded that the debts thus emerged relating to the Lipe can also be defined according to the new facilitation measures. It should also be considered that the Agency performs check also with reference to the Lipe, and in the event that inconsistencies are found, it makes the results of the check performed available to the taxpayer to encourage compliance. The same ratioaccording to the Agency, it must be followed for the facilitated definition introduced by the 2023 Budget Law.

Resolution no. 7 of the Revenue Agency – 14 February 2023 Facilitated definition of the sums due following the automated control of the communications of the data of the periodic VAT payments – Article 1, paragraphs from 153 to 159, of the law of 29 December 2022, n. 197 (2023 budget law)

Lipe deadline 2023: when to send communications?

The Lipe relating to the fourth quarter of 2022 must be sent to the Revenue Agency by February 28, 2023. You can choose to provide for the fulfillment together with the transmission of the VAT return: in this case the VP part must be completed. Taxpayers who opt for this option are required to bring forward the sending of the VAT return to 28 February (compared to the ordinary deadline of 1 April), and the data of the Lipe must be indicated in the VP part of the form approved by the Revenue Agency.

The deadline of the end of February joins the further four appointments to remember in relation to Lipe 2023.

Here, then, is the complete calendar of deadlines for sending the quarterly communication of VAT payments for 2023: