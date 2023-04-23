Revenue Agency, the new rules for the Superbonus and the deduction in 10 years: all the details

Through a new provision, the Revenue Agency disseminates the guidelines and clarifications for the Superbonus 110. Let’s find out the new rules.

Through an official provision signed by the director Ernesto Maria Ruffini, the Revenue Agency has arrived with the new rules on deductions for the Superbonus 110, the Sismabonus and the Architectural Barriers Bonus for building companies, banks and other interested assignees and involved. Credit holders can stagger over a total period of 10 years those still available and for which the first option has been communicated by 31 March.

Furthermore, the residual portion of any annual installment of tax credits that has not been used in compensation can be divided into 10 annual installments of the same amount even in cases in which it was acquired after the transfers following the first option. And the credit installments refer to two different periods.

The first to the years 2022 and later: this case concerns the credits deriving from the communications of the options for the first transfer or for the discount on the invoice relating to the Superbonus. The communications must have been made by 31 October 2022. The second, however, to the years 2023 and later: this is the case of communications sent to the Agency between 1 November 2022 and 31 March 2023 and also concerns the Sismabonus and the Architectural Barriers Bonus.

How to communicate the choice of ten-year installments to the Revenue Agency

To communicate to the Revenue Agency that you want to make the choice of ten-year installments, simply access your personal area on the Agency’s website. The new function responsible for receiving the communication will be active starting from next May 2nd and can be visited in the “Credit Transfer Platform” section.

If a personal area has not been activated within the Agency’s website, it will be possible for credit holders starting from 3 July to allow an intermediary to consult their tax drawer, by producing an official proxy.

Furthermore, in cases where the holders of the credits should have some non-compensable credits at the end of 2023, they will still be able to communicate to the Revenue Agency that they want to stagger them over the following 10 years, waiting until the end of 2023 to be aware of the exact amount of all uncompensable residual credits. For further information and details, it is possible to consult the Agency’s website or physically contact one of the information desks in the area.