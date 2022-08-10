Home Health review the closed number to medicine
Rome, 10 Aug. (askanews) – Doubts about the limited number to medicine. To have them the regional councilor for health of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato. “It is necessary to review the modalities of access to the Faculty of Medicine, exceeding the limited number and raising the bar in the second year for deserving students, as happens in other European countries. The government in office – he said – has made an important effort to increase the number of specialization grants, but now we need a step forward not limiting the chances of thousands of young people who try to enter medicine every year ”.


