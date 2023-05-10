Revolution for DNA, new frontiers for treating man with the Pangenome

Start the pangenome revolution, which promises much more precise diagnosis and treatment, from rare diseases to infertility.

It is in fact ready there map of human genome diversity: if until now the term of comparison for analyzing DNA was a sort of artificial sequence, now it can be compared each individual’s DNA maps to the genetic maps of everyone else, bringing out features hitherto impossible to see.

The result, which is due to the international consortium Human Genome Referenceis published in 4 journal articles “Nature” e “Nature Biotechnology”also with the contribution of Italians.

Gerardo D’Amico’s interview with geneticist Giuseppe Novelli: