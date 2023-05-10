Home » Revolution for DNA, new frontiers for treating man with the Pangenome
Health

Revolution for DNA, new frontiers for treating man with the Pangenome

by admin

Start the pangenome revolution, which promises much more precise diagnosis and treatment, from rare diseases to infertility.

It is in fact ready there map of human genome diversity: if until now the term of comparison for analyzing DNA was a sort of artificial sequence, now it can be compared each individual’s DNA maps to the genetic maps of everyone else, bringing out features hitherto impossible to see.

The result, which is due to the international consortium Human Genome Referenceis published in 4 journal articles “Nature” e “Nature Biotechnology”also with the contribution of Italians.

Gerardo D’Amico’s interview with geneticist Giuseppe Novelli:

See also  Covid increases the risk of diabetes by up to 40% - breaking latest news

You may also like

Nudes in front of his Eliseo theater, the...

the surviving woman blames her husband

Tongue cancer, what is the disease that struck...

Corona Ticker: Federal Administrative Court examines the legitimacy...

Health: free HIV tests at Spallanzani – Medicine

Ketosis: how the process behind the ketogenic diet...

Vitamins for the hair: These nutrients have a...

Harsh warning from the Civil Protection, risk of...

Prevent nest building in the roller shutter box

Anxiety, depression and insomnia in young people significantly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy