“The healthcare challenges of the future are played out a lot on the territory”. The new Director of Social Health Department, Pierluigi Arcangeli presents and shares i projects developed together with the UOC Primary Care and Territorial Health, for the reorganization of Basic Medicine which will also involve Centralized Emergency Medical Service, COT, license desk, suitability checks for caregivers, vaccination office.

Get out of them difficult years of Covid, the filters then necessary are missing and we are witnessing the regained ease of access to carein continuity between the hospital and the community. Translated: free access to health centers in case of need; extension of hours, greater availability for home visits by the doctors of conduct.

Also fix the new responsibilities at the top of the Social Health Department and UOC Primary Care to make users feel theirs presence and bet on credibility. Objective: theappropriateness of the treatment and of the health professionals involved. And there is also the possibility of structuring the telemedicine on the territory in connection with the hospital. The revolution also passes through here.

The Director of Primary Care and Territorial Health goes into detail with i numbers on the COTthe target of criticism since its establishment, but – he specifies – is improving day by day”.

The problem of shortage of medical personnel is confirmed for Agostino Ceccarini the greatest criticality.

Among the news the one on Emergency medical Service, to be strengthened: one thinks of the double availability in some particular periods.

“Today we turn the page – the Director General of ISS spells out, Francesco Bevere – leaving the chatter about the system in favor of a program that now outlines tasks and responsibilities in black and white. Enough with the vilifications!”

The Secretary of State for Health applauds the revolution underway, Robert Ciavatta: the availability for new tenders looking for doctors there is, as well as for i renovation works of the headquarters of the Borgo and Murata health centres. Once the appropriations have been budgeted, it is hoped to be able to shorten the intervention times.

In the video, the interviews with Pierluigi Arcangeli, Director of the ISS Socio-Health Department and Agostino Ceccarini, Director of the UOC Primary Care and Territorial Health.