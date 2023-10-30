Revolutionary Advances in Liver Cancer Treatment: A Ray of Hope for Patients

Liver cancer remains one of the leading causes of death due to oncological diseases. In Spain, specifically, the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) reported that 5,066 individuals died from liver and intrahepatic bile duct tumors in 2021. It is estimated that there will be nearly 6,700 new cases of liver cancer this year.

However, there is a ray of hope with the advent of new treatments such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy. According to Dr. Andres Muñoz, an oncologist at the Gregorio Marañón General University Hospital in Madrid, these advancements have revolutionized the management of liver cancer in recent years. Patients are experiencing increased survival rates, with some living up to four years with disseminated metastatic disease.

Early diagnosis is crucial in combating liver cancer. Previously, an anatomopathological diagnosis was enough, but now a molecular diagnosis is essential. Unfortunately, not all hospitals in Spain perform molecular diagnoses, despite its recommendation by the European Society of Medical Oncology. Ensuring accessible molecular diagnostic programs for all patients is vital for determining the best treatment options.

Access to antitumor drugs is also a challenge. Some approved drugs are denied funding, and there are significant delays in these drugs reaching patients. All stakeholders, including patients, regulators, doctors, and pharmacists, must work together to guarantee optimal molecular diagnoses and access to appropriate treatments.

Spain is recognized as a leader in liver cancer clinical trials, with renowned experts in the field. However, it is crucial to ensure that therapeutic innovations can quickly and easily be implemented in clinical practice.

Looking ahead, personalized medicine and immunotherapy show promising developments, not just for advanced metastatic diseases but also for localized tumors with better prognoses. Additionally, new medications, such as immunoconjugates, may contribute to improved treatments for liver cancer.

It is important to address the risk factors associated with liver cancer, such as chronic liver diseases, including cirrhosis caused by alcohol or viruses, as well as liver diseases associated with obesity. Prevention efforts, including hepatitis vaccinations, promoting healthier habits, and reducing obesity, may help prevent these types of tumors.

Liver cancer patients often face stigma, particularly those associated with unhealthy habits like drug use or hepatitis C virus. To combat this, a campaign called ‘Let’s talk without a filter’ aims to raise awareness and visibility of the disease. The campaign includes a website providing useful information and interviews with healthcare professionals and patients.

In conclusion, while liver cancer remains a significant concern, advancements in immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and personalized medicine bring hope for improved survival rates. Early diagnosis, accessible molecular diagnostics, and timely access to medications are essential in improving outcomes for liver cancer patients. By addressing risk factors and reducing stigma, efforts can be made to prevent liver cancer and support those affected by the disease.

