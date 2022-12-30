An international research team has developed a test capable of intercepting Alzheimer’s biomarkers with a simple blood test.

And experimental blood test is able to detect the neurodegeneration triggered byAlzheimerrepresenting a potential revolution in the diagnosis of the disease. Alzheimer’s is indeed the form of dementia most common in the world and affects about 50 million people, but within 30 years, due to the aging of the population, it is believed that the number of patients will triple, with a health, social and economic impact that is expected to be devastating.

Early diagnosis of the pathology is essential for implementing the best therapeutic programs, but it is an expensive process fundamentally linked to brain scans to detect neurodegeneration, as well as tests to evaluate the cognitive deficit. Not everyone can afford these preventive investigations, especially where the health system is not public. For this reason, scientists are hunting for a low-cost diagnostic method for everyone; starting from these presuppositions the new was born blood test capable of detecting signs of Alzheimer’s disease with high specificity.

An international research team led by scientists from the Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology – Sahlgrenska Academy of the University of Gothenburg (Sweden), developed and tested the blood test capable of detecting neurodegeneration triggered by Alzheimer’s. who collaborated closely with colleagues from the British company Bioventix Plc, the San Diego and Shiely-Marcos Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center of the University of California, the IRCCS Istituto Centro San Giovanni di Dio Fatebenefratelli, the Neurology Unit of the University of Brescia and other institutes. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Thomas K. Karikari, underline that there have long been good tests to detect neurodegeneration in the blood, capable of intercepting biomarkers of “sticky” proteins beta-amyloid e yeshowever they are not specific to Alzheimer’s/brainmoreover they are easily alterable by other compounds present in the organism. So the team developed a new biomarker called “brain-derived tau” (BD-number), which is not only specific for detecting the most prevalent form of dementia, but is also well correlated with biomarkers in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) linked to neurodegeneration dell’Alzheimer.

To create the test, in very simple terms, scientists have designed a peculiar antibody which selectively binds to BD-tau produced by the brain, and not to “free-floating” tau proteins derived from other cells. In this way the blood test is able to accurately detect the specific and Alzheimer’s-derived neurodegeneration. The test has been validated in five independent cohorts, totaling over 600 participants. Brain-derived plasma tau can accurately distinguish Alzheimer’s disease (confirmed by autopsy) from other neurodegenerative diseases and disorders, including frontotemporal lobar degeneration eh atypical parkinsonian disorders. “Brain-derived tau is a novel blood-based biomarker that surpasses total plasma tau and, unlike neurofilament light, exhibits specificity for neurodegeneration related to Alzheimer’s disease,” the scientists wrote in the study abstract. Further large-scale studies will be conducted to definitively validate BD-Tau as a diagnostic method for Alzheimer’s disease.

“Currently, the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease requires neuroimaging. These tests are expensive and time-consuming to schedule, and many patients, even in the United States, lack access to MRI and PET scanners. Accessibility is a big problem,” Professor Karikari said in a press release. The details of the research “Brain-derived tau: a novel blood-based biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease-type neurodegeneration” have been published in the specialized scientific journal Brain.