Revolutionary Device Provides Quick Relief for Excruciating Headaches

New Revolutionary Treatment for Headaches Offers Instant Relief

Excruciating headache and you don’t know what to do anymore? Try this ingenious remedy, it will change your life.

When we talk about physical ailments and momentary ailments, headache falls into the category of the most annoying ever. It does not always occur in conjunction with other diseases such as a cold. Sometimes even just the air conditioning or the fan can lead to unbearable pain, as well as the temperature changes we are experiencing right now.

Among the most popular remedies, there are the usual medicines as they can be the Tachipirina or the Moment. Or other more or less effective natural methods that involve taking drinks with micro and macro nutrients useful for the immune system.

However, you should know that, according to a recent study, there is a foolproof remedy which you probably never thought about. Try it now and you can say goodbye to headaches, it will change your life!

Remedy for headaches, so you will no longer have pain

It’s a new one revolutionary treatment, which aims to change the way headaches are treated forever. There’s one thing that virtually no one does yet, but it could prove to be decisive, according to what some researchers have discovered to heal the pain caused by headaches, and after trying this remedy you will no longer be able to do without it.

The researchers used a device that provides a stream of air to cool the nerves at the back of the nose, providing relief from migraine pain, often within minutes. There is a special medical device CoolStat transnasal thermal regulation, capable of cooling a bundle of nerves called the sphenopalatine ganglion.

The latter has the task of sending pain signals to the brain and is also implicated in many other migraine attacks. “Migraine is highly individualized, and so despite the many effective treatments available now, some patients may still not have gotten adequate relief,” explained Dr. Anna Pace.

That’s why this device could be revolutionary. Also, a study was done with 24 participants who suffer from frequent migraines. After receiving a 15-minute treatment, 88% of participants had pain relief after only 2 hours. “This treatment could potentially be decisive for acute migraine and appears to be tolerated by patients,” Dr. Pace concluded.

If you’re tired of dealing with constant headaches and are looking for a solution that is both innovative and effective, give this new treatment a try. Say goodbye to pain and embrace a headache-free life.

