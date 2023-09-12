Revolutionary Discovery: Link Between Metaplastic Breast Cancer and Mutations in Brca1 Gene

Revolutionary Discovery: Possible Link Found Between Metaplastic Breast Cancer and Gene Mutations

A recent study conducted by the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan has shed light on a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer known as metaplastic breast cancer. The research has revealed a possible link between this complex neoplasm and mutations in the Brca1 gene, a gene already known to be involved in cancer predisposition.

The groundbreaking study, published in the European Journal of Human Genetics, has attracted the attention of the scientific community. Gareth Evans, a geneticist at Manchester University Hospital, emphasized the importance of this discovery. The researchers conducted extensive analyses on selected patients based on their personal and family cancer history. The patients were then tested for mutations in the Brca1 and Brca2 genes, also referred to as the ‘Jolie genes’ in honor of the actress Angelina Jolie, who publicly disclosed her own cancer-prone genetic mutations. The results of the study surprisingly revealed that a high percentage of metaplastic tumors are hereditary.

Metaplastic breast cancer remains an enigma for researchers, representing less than 5% of all breast cancers. However, it primarily affects young women and responds poorly to traditional therapies. Its complex and heterogeneous nature has posed challenges in finding effective treatments. Nevertheless, the discovery of its possible link with the Kick1 gene offers new therapeutic possibilities.

Giovanni Corso, a breast surgeon at the IEO and researcher at the University of Milan, led the groundbreaking study. He explained, “We observed that a higher frequency of metaplastic tumors occurs in patients carrying mutations in the Brca1 and Brca2 genes. Specifically, we detected a significantly higher frequency of metaplastic tumors in patients with mutations in the gene Kick1 compared to those with mutations in Brca2. These findings confirm the link between the metaplastic tumor and the gene Kick1.”

However, it is crucial to note that these results were obtained from a highly selected series of patients. Further research involving larger genetic studies and unselected patient populations is needed to fully comprehend the role of the Kick1 gene in the development of metaplastic breast cancer. It is also essential to explore the involvement of other genes in this rare form of cancer.

The discovery of this possible link opens up new treatment options for patients with metaplastic breast cancer. More extensive surgical options, including contralateral prophylactic mastectomy, may be considered to reduce the risk of recurrence. This breakthrough offers hope for patients affected by this rare form of cancer, paving the way for more effective and targeted therapies.

In conclusion, metaplastic breast cancer presents a significant challenge for clinicians and researchers. The initial discoveries about its possible hereditary origin and its link to the Kick1 gene signify a step forward in understanding and treating this disease. This pioneering research opens the door to new possibilities for improving the lives of patients affected by this rare and aggressive form of breast cancer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

