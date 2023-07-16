Revolutionary drug for hair loss discovered in Pisa

#pisa

In Italy, the Dermatological Clinic of the Pisan University Hospital has started therapy for alopecia areata, a condition that causes hair loss. The first patient in the country started taking a drug called “Baricitinib”, which has shown excellent results in clinical trials. The drug, already approved for other pathologies, was recently also authorized for this new use by the Ministry of Health. Alopecia areata is a devastating disease that affects 0.8% of the world population, compromising patients’ quality of life and productivity. This new therapy could represent an important turning point for those suffering from this problem.

All News inspired by: Hair loss, there is the solution. Revolutionary cure from Pisa: “Finally found a drug”

