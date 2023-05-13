Home » Revolutionary reforms called for
Health

Revolutionary reforms called for

by admin
Revolutionary reforms called for

Ein “Failure at all levels” in nursing, Susanne Simmler, first district councilor and head of the health department in the Main-Kinzig district, accuses Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (all SPD) and calls for a fundamental improvement in the situation in a letter. The occasion was the “International Day of Nurses” on Friday.

Simmler speaks of a huge problem for the aging society. But it is not clear that there is a convincing approach to solving the difficulties in the interests of those being cared for, the relatives, the employees in the care and those to be cared for in the future. “We can’t go on like this! Today’s care system is not sustainable! We are in the middle of a nursing emergency, we are heading towards a collapse,” Simmler describes the situation.

Numerous closures of some large and well-known institutions are evidence of the imbalance. For years, these facts have been repeated in fire letters and the “concerted action care”. But nothing happens.

Financial overload

Simmler calls for the creation of a special fund for elderly care so that further insolvencies of elderly care companies can be prevented. The energy crisis, costs for temporary work agencies and the currently uninterruptedly high rate of inflation drove expenditure on care to absurd levels. The absorption of these increased financial burdens through renewed care rate negotiations is a mockery. Those in need of care and their relatives would be overwhelmed financially by the increasing personal contribution, so that the social welfare agencies would have to step in. “Should this spiral really continue to turn in the wrong direction?” asks the head of the social affairs department. A real, tax-financed partial comprehensive care insurance is overdue.

See also  I BRING - Greetings - News - PHILIPPINES

In the letter, Simmler alludes to the right to self-determination and the free development of personality enshrined in Article 2 of the Basic Law. But a very old person cannot live independently if he is dependent on help and this only refers to “full, clean and quiet” because there is a lack of staff for more work. The right to self-determination is also restricted for carers, for example if a carer cannot be with her family because she has to work the third weekend in a row.

You may also like

Clean the shower cubicle without damaging the glass:...

what are dysphonias, symptoms, causes and what therapies...

The Pope to Zelensky: urgent need for gestures...

Giro d’Italia – Healy show! Solo triumph in...

PARI acquires Nortev, the manufacturer of the horse...

Carla and Alessandro, we are happy (11/05/2023)

If you take a shower like this you’re...

Health protection with personal protective equipment in the...

ADUC – Health – Article

Lives to the limit, this is the diet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy