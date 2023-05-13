Revolutionary reforms called for

Ein “Failure at all levels” in nursing, Susanne Simmler, first district councilor and head of the health department in the Main-Kinzig district, accuses Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (all SPD) and calls for a fundamental improvement in the situation in a letter. The occasion was the “International Day of Nurses” on Friday.

Simmler speaks of a huge problem for the aging society. But it is not clear that there is a convincing approach to solving the difficulties in the interests of those being cared for, the relatives, the employees in the care and those to be cared for in the future. “We can’t go on like this! Today’s care system is not sustainable! We are in the middle of a nursing emergency, we are heading towards a collapse,” Simmler describes the situation.

Numerous closures of some large and well-known institutions are evidence of the imbalance. For years, these facts have been repeated in fire letters and the “concerted action care”. But nothing happens.

Financial overload

Simmler calls for the creation of a special fund for elderly care so that further insolvencies of elderly care companies can be prevented. The energy crisis, costs for temporary work agencies and the currently uninterruptedly high rate of inflation drove expenditure on care to absurd levels. The absorption of these increased financial burdens through renewed care rate negotiations is a mockery. Those in need of care and their relatives would be overwhelmed financially by the increasing personal contribution, so that the social welfare agencies would have to step in. “Should this spiral really continue to turn in the wrong direction?” asks the head of the social affairs department. A real, tax-financed partial comprehensive care insurance is overdue.

In the letter, Simmler alludes to the right to self-determination and the free development of personality enshrined in Article 2 of the Basic Law. But a very old person cannot live independently if he is dependent on help and this only refers to “full, clean and quiet” because there is a lack of staff for more work. The right to self-determination is also restricted for carers, for example if a carer cannot be with her family because she has to work the third weekend in a row.

Simmler also complains that the work is not appreciated given the unfair wages. So there are no remuneration tables for the employees of the elderly care. Care and support services would be established for up to two years based on prospective staff cost budgets. The pandemic and the war in Ukraine with rising energy costs have clearly shown what could happen within two years.

Temporary employment agencies took advantage of the situation

According to Simmler, nursing training should be generalized by not only making the qualifications of nurses and geriatric nurses equal, but also paying them the same. Simmler believes that the current practice of using large numbers of temporary workers in care is a mistake that will further weaken an already unstable system. Temporary workers are important to relieve nursing facilities and clinics in peak loads. However, temporary employment agencies are taking advantage of the current shortage of skilled workers and the high sickness rates by actively poaching permanent employees. The result is a change of skilled workers from permanent employment to temporary work agencies with massive consequences. To counteract this, employers would have to be encouraged to ensure more attractive working conditions.

But that requires comparable starting positions, which do not exist, since better framework conditions have not been created by the legislature and the long-term care insurance funds. No operator can compete with the advantages of temporary work agencies and act economically. It is time to put words into action and finally give the nursing staff relief and a perspective for improvement. Revolutionary reforms are needed and no more doctoring of symptoms, what is needed is a big hit, writes Simmler to Berlin.