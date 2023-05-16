“Revolutionary standard to be repositioned in our millennium” by Emi Bondi. – Mental Health Forum

Pisani’s dramatic events were followed by decomposed comments, more often disparaging towards those mental health workers who believed and continue to believe in the paths of change. The law itself has been subjected to rants and criticisms that have exposed the ignorance we thought belonged to times long gone. The declaration of SIP signed by its President a few days later, tempers calmed down, seems to have found, for now, a balance that opens up to a more adequate understanding of what happened and to prospects, in compliance with the law, of expanding the range of responses that the Mental Health Service must be able to provide for all citizens.

Law 180. Sip: “Revolutionary law to be repositioned in our millennium”

by Emi Bondi*

from Health Daily

The dramatic story of the murder of Barbara Capovani, a psychiatrist in Pisa, has rekindled the never dormant debate on Law 180 of 1978 better known as the Basaglia Law: the legislative provision that put an end to the asylum experience in Italy. A debate which, in essence, has continued to show the cultural ambiguity, which has always been directed towards mental illness and psychiatry, between the instances of custody, which underlie the dangers of mentally ill patients, and the instances of treatment, which restore their dignity of citizens and the right to care that respects the dignity of the person.

Scientific societies involved in mental health have been urged by these events to critically re-read the current organizational situation and to look at future prospects with the experience gained also from the application of the 2014 law which abrogated the existence of Judicial Psychiatric Hospitals (OPG ) where the perpetrators of crimes were detained but judged incapable of understanding and wanting.



Despite the obvious difficulties of “building” community psychiatric assistance (territorial and hospital) comparable to all health care, widespread and homogeneous throughout the national territory, which can guarantee everyone the right to treatment, our country is a point of international reference of a legal-regulatory framework for the protection of the rights of people with mental disorders based on solid ethical-deontological principles. The network of public services carries on, albeit with ever increasing difficulties, the care and presence in charge of almost one million citizens a year.

The Italian Society of Psychiatry believes that we cannot and should not go back from these achievements, although the successes achieved must be reconsidered today as a new starting point for a process of improvement and development that appears imperative, if we really want to protect and actualize the innovative thrust that the law 180 represented. This in the light of the experiences made and the limitations and shortcomings that have emerged over time: in fact, the care needs of the population have radically changed and the requests brought by citizens to the Services and the country’s changes have also been profound.

The social changes

Mental health is the pivot of the life of a country: it weighs heavily on the construction of the future of the population and psychiatry, in particular, has been the discipline most exposed for years to resource cuts, especially human ones (the most important in this area) and a scaling down of the structures needed to give an active response.

First of all, the considerable change in public services users must be considered, currently consisting of only 20-25% of Psychotic and Bipolar Spectrum Disorders, on whose taking charge the entire service was organized upon closure of the asylums where this type of subjects represented the most relevant share of the patients. Over the years, the request for intervention for other ailments, which are widespread and profoundly disabling for the people who suffer from them, has been highlighted with increasing intensity. Here we intend to refer to Depressive and Anxiety Disorders, the whole category of Personality Disorders and Substance Use Disorders to arrive at the most recent emerging needs relating to subjects with Neurodevelopment Disorders (ADHD and Autistic Spectrum Disorder).

All of this requires inevitable updates to the organizational models and processes and methods of care in Italian services. In particular, effective and increasingly widespread integration of treatment pathways appears necessary, with interventions that respect the cost/effectiveness ratio and based on scientific evidence that the available data indicate as still not widespread in our country. The specific objective is to reduce the divergence that is observed between the interventions to which citizens would be entitled, because of proven efficacy on the basis of the results of international research and the treatments that are actually provided in clinical practice in public services, due to a lack of trained personnel, resources but also due to inadequate organizational models.

Prevention

Awareness of the fundamental role of psychosocial factors in the risk of development, maintenance and aggravation of many mental disorders – in particular serious and persistent mental disorders – requires a more widespread primary, secondary and tertiary prevention effort by the Services, but also the awareness of the need to review and strengthen welfare instruments, especially in favor of the weakest sections of the population, as well as support for families. It becomes crucial to adopt primary prevention policies as it already happens for other disciplines that can provide correct information to the population on the impact that some behaviors have in increasing the risk of developing mental pathologies. Information campaigns on the risks associated with the use of narcotic substances with particular attention to cannabinoids in adolescence and the protective effect that good sleeping habits and regular physical activity can have are to be identified as a priority. Equally important is to enhance the activation of services for the early interception of psychiatric disorders in order to favor early diagnosis and treatment that can decrease the effects of disability associated with mental pathology.

The reorganisation

There is a need for a reorganization of the Mental Health Departments which can envisage, in Italy, flexible organizational models in which, the traditional network of services (Mental Health Centres, Day Centres, Day Hospitals, SPDCs, Residential Structures) can be joined by even more second level specialists – inter-district or inter-departmental – dedicated to user groups defined by characteristics (young, elderly, female…) and specific needs (e.g. Psychotic onset, DCA, peripartum, severe personality disorders, offenders, disabilities, autism, etc.); the same is true for the role diversification of hospital facilities (e.g.: with provision of numerically more realistic beds, compared to the growing needs for acute and post-acute cases and for specific pathologies, e.g. DCA) and for the necessary profound revision of the residential assistance, with an effective diversification of the structures to be accredited with reference to the intensity, the types of care provided and the pathologies treated.

Investments in personnel

The picture described cannot ignore the need for huge and stable investments in the mental health sector, to be destined above all to fill the increasingly evident shortage of personnel of all levels and types of professionalism, which is also putting the maintenance of despite insufficient current standards. By adapting, at least, the staffing endowments to the new accreditation criteria proposed in the Agenas document of 2022. Psychiatry is a “low-cost” discipline in terms of technologies and general costs, but cannot ignore the “human capital”, being the therapeutic relationship, the basis of the cure for each type of treatment performed”. Mental health cannot remain at the rear of Italian healthcare and a stable adjustment of available funds is essential in an amount of no less than 8-9% of the total healthcare budget (as in other European countries such as France). Today we are below 3%, compared to the 5% forecast more than twenty years ago by the state-region conference. Creating a network of services capable of responding to health needs first of all means activating a network of professionals (psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, educators and social workers, etc.), in adequate numbers and skills.

The security

The dramatic events of recent days have brought to the fore, to the attention of public opinion, what has already been denounced for some time by operators and trade union organizations: the need to guarantee the safety of those who work in the health sector. Safety both within the structures, both in the phases of management of patients in acute crises within the emergency room, and in all the structures where offenders with serious mental disorders converge who see REMS as the only reference today legislation, moreover already largely saturated for years in the absence of a prison adaptation policy for subjects, albeit with mental disorders, who must and can stay there with functional and diversified internal services for clinical and social control needs

OPG reform

The increase in referrals of offenders to the Psychiatric Services is shifting the unsolved problems of prisons to the structures that have replaced the OPGs) – the so-called REMS – and to the other structures of the Mental Health Department forcing psychiatry, defenseless, to deal with of those who cannot abide by the rules of normal coexistence when these rules have already been shown to widely transgress them. From the OPG reform law, there are still no differentiated therapeutic-rehabilitative services and pathways capable of guaranteeing care but also respect for the penalties that derive from the recognition of particularly serious crimes committed by violent subjects and with the concrete risk of recurrence of the acts.

The difficulties mentioned, if not resolved, can only have dramatic consequences which – in the extreme consequences – manifest themselves with episodes of violence such as those which occurred almost everywhere and which generated, by level of seriousness, the homicide in Pisa, with offenders who remain free for months waiting for a place in REMS and are, at the same time, entrusted to the “supervision” of health facilities – such as Mental Health Centers – which do not possess the ability to control violent behavior and are constantly exposed to risk. There are hundreds of reports of violent events every day, but thousands are not reported due to the obvious impossibility of intervention and response even by the relevant bodies such as the judiciary, police and carabinieri.

If to this dimension of the problem is added the increasingly “dramatic” lack of professional operators (specialist doctors and nurses specialized in mental health), as well as the aforementioned organizational crisis of psychiatric assistance, an increasingly difficult context is created to manage, which is driving health workers away from services and forcing staff on duty, while doing everything possible not to respond to the country’s mental health demand.

The proposal: New Objective Project for Mental Health

The historic inequality existing in the welfare system, which the regionalization of health seems to have accentuated over time, requires a renewed and stronger action to address policies of action and health integration of mental health, including services for addictions and adolescents. In this sense, SIP believes that Italy does not need new Laws, but rather a new National Objective Project on Mental Health. An overall, unitary and highly integrated project, which starts from prevention and which can gradually lead to the principles of health promotion, operator safety, allowing the Ministries involved, many (health, education, interiors, justice, universities), to talk to each other.

*President of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (SIP)