Revolutionary Treatment for Liver Cancer: The Potential of Histotripsy
Revolutionary Treatment for Liver Cancer: The Potential of Histotripsy

Revolutionary Treatment for Liver Cancer: The Potential of Histotripsy

New Treatment for Liver Cancer Could Be Revolutionary, Says Study

Science is continually making progress in the fight against cancer. In fact, a new technique is arriving that could be revolutionary. A tumor, also called cancer, is a proliferation of cells which infiltrate organs, systems, and tissues, altering their structure and functioning. Tumors are divided into solid tumors, characterized by a mass of cellular tissue, and blood tumors, such as lymphomas, myelomas, and leukemias. Solid tumors can then spread, resulting in metastases.

Liver cancer, in particular, is caused by the uncontrolled proliferation of cells within the organ. Usually, to treat this type of cancer, if it is not operable, various techniques are used such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, transplant, and thermoablation. When it is operable, we try to remove all the diseased tissue. But the battle against this type of cancer welcomes a new ally: histotripsy. With recent FDA approval, this cutting-edge technology, developed at the University of Michigan, could fundamentally change our approach to the disease.

As we have said, chemo, radiotherapy, and operations are used to treat this tumor. However, these treatments all have quite serious side effects. This new technology uses targeted sound waves to form real “microbubbles” inside the tumor. The force generated by the formation and collapse of these bubbles disintegrates the tumor mass, leaving the immune system to clean up the debris.

Unlike radiation therapy, which affects everything in its path, histotripsy is much more selective. Concentrating the action exclusively on the tumor makes the treatment much less invasive. It also reduces the risk of damage to surrounding healthy tissues. Preclinical studies in rodents have shown that with histotripsy the immune system learns to identify tumor cells as threats.

See also  The Shortage of Doctors in Italy: Solving the Problem without Creating Another

This could help fight the initial tumor. And it might also activate a natural immune response against cancer. Two birds with one stone: destroy the tumor and train the immune system to recognize it as an enemy.

Histotripsy is still in its early stages of clinical use, but the results are hopeful. We may be on the path to therapies that can treat tumors throughout the body and, who knows, maybe even find a general cure. In short, our trust in medicine is growing more and more. May our hope be that one day there will be a definitive cure for these terrible diseases.

