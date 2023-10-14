Verona, Italy – A groundbreaking new radiotherapy treatment is providing hope for cancer patients by targeting tumors with unprecedented precision while sparing healthy tissues. Developed by ByoBluTumori, an innovative medical company in Verona, this ultra-precision radiotherapy synchronizes with the patient’s breathing, ensuring that only cancer cells are affected.

Traditional radiotherapy treatments have long been criticized for their inability to differentiate between cancerous and healthy cells, often resulting in damage to surrounding tissue. However, this new technique tackles the issue head-on by aligning the radiation beams with the patient’s breathing pattern.

“The synchronization with breathing allows us to accurately locate the tumors and adjust the radiation accordingly,” explained Dr. Luca Rossi, a radiation oncologist at ByoBluTumori. “This way, healthy tissues are effectively protected from unnecessary radiation exposure.”

The precise nature of this ultra-radiotherapy has garnered attention from medical professionals worldwide, with the Nurse Times describing it as a significant breakthrough in cancer treatment. By targeting tumors exclusively, patients can receive higher doses of radiation, leading to increased effectiveness and potentially better outcomes.

Veronaoggi.it reports that Negrar, a small town near Verona, is currently the only facility offering this anti-tumor radiotherapy treatment synchronized with the patient’s breathing. Patients from across the country are flocking to the town to access this cutting-edge technique.

“This treatment has made a significant difference in my life,” said Emma Rossi, a cancer patient who underwent the ultra-precision radiotherapy. “Knowing that only the tumor is being treated gives me peace of mind and hope for a brighter future.”

The positive feedback and successful results have led to increased calls for the expansion of this therapy to other medical facilities in Italy and beyond. While the treatment is still in its initial stages, experts are optimistic about its potential to revolutionize cancer treatment.

“We believe that this is just the beginning,” stated Professor Marco Bianchi, a renowned oncologist and founder of ByoBluTumori. “With further research and development, our hope is to refine the technique and eventually bring it to more patients worldwide.”

The innovative radiotherapy treatment has also caught the attention of the National Daily, amplifying its prominence in the medical field. Patients, medical professionals, and researchers are now eagerly awaiting further progress and the expansion of this groundbreaking therapy.

As the news spreads, more individuals with cancer are breathing a sigh of relief, knowing that there is a targeted and precise treatment option available to them. With new advancements on the horizon, the fight against cancer may be taking a significant step forward thanks to this revolutionary ultra-precision radiotherapy synchronized with breathing.

