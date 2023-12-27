Revolutionizing Medicine: 3D Technology in Surgical Innovation

3D Technology Revolutionizing Surgery and Patient Recovery

In a joint effort between Buenos Aires hospitals, surgical guides made of biocompatible material have been developed using 3D technology, leading to greater efficiency in cutting and reduced surgical and patient recovery times.

The application of 3D technology in contemporary medicine has been described as an “extraordinary advance” by specialists in the field. This innovative tool allows for more precise interventions and detailed surgical planning. According to Ignacio Marolla, a reference for the laboratory, 3D medicine enables personalized procedures, particularly in cases such as post-accident brain inflammation, resulting in less invasive interventions and faster recovery.

The Biomodel and 3D Printing Laboratory, in collaboration with El Cruce Hospital, has equipped itself with 3D printers, a 3D scanner, and other devices to develop surgical guides using biocompatible material. The laboratory, also working with the Austral University Hospital, emphasizes the importance of responsible use of 3D technology in medicine.

The use of 3D medicine in bone tumor cases, pediatric patients, and explaining procedures in detail to patients and their families has shown significant benefits. However, experts stress the importance of responsible use, indicating that not all cases are suitable for 3D technology.

Looking ahead, significant progress in biological 3D printing is anticipated, which will open new possibilities in research and development. Institutions are encouraged to get involved in this research to further promote the 3D medicine revolution.

