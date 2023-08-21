Revolutionizing Pharmacy Services: Emilia-Romagna Region and Federfarma Sign Groundbreaking Agreement

New Memorandum of Understanding Aims to Revolutionize the Role of Pharmacies in Italy

In an effort to improve healthcare access and services, the Emilia-Romagna Region and Federfarma have entered into a new two-year agreement called “Farmacia dei Servizi.” This memorandum of understanding aims to bolster the presence of pharmacies and transform them into focal points for the provision of high-level health and assistance services. The ultimate goal is to enhance the well-being of local communities by offering a wide range of initiatives.

The agreement includes initiatives such as cognitive services, pharmacological assistance, telemedicine promotion, and vaccine administration. One of the key focuses of this collaboration is to ensure patients’ adherence to pharmacological therapies. Data collection will be utilized to monitor patients carefully, while comprehensive information regarding the proper intake of medications and reporting adverse reactions will be provided.

Dr. Marco Tondelli, a pharmacist with extensive experience in the field, highlighted the advantages of this new agreement for both pharmacies and the population they serve. He discussed the challenges faced by those living in inland areas, such as the Apennines, in accessing medical care. The pandemic has further complicated the situation by making access to hospitals more difficult and extending waiting lists. Dr. Tondelli emphasized the importance of having medical care available in close proximity to these communities, including the dispensing of medicines and access to tests.

The memorandum of understanding addresses these challenges and aims to improve the situation by encouraging greater involvement of local pharmacies in providing various services. Once implemented, pharmacies will work in collaboration with the national health system to offer medical procedures such as electrocardiograms and holter monitors. Pharmacists will also play a crucial role in monitoring therapeutic adherence and providing guidance on proper medication intake. These initiatives will undoubtedly lead to more timely and quality treatment.

The shortage of general practitioners is another issue that this new agreement intends to address. While pharmacists cannot replace GPs, they can work alongside them to ensure better and faster patient care. For instance, pharmacies can conduct tests to ascertain the nature of respiratory infections, helping GPs prescribe appropriate antibiotics.

Dr. Tondelli also highlighted the important role that pharmacies play in mountain communities, extending beyond the distribution of medicines. Pharmacies serve as points of reference for advice, reassurance, and comfort. The evolving role of pharmacies, according to Dr. Tondelli, should involve further integration into the national health system while maintaining their core function of medication dispensing.

The memorandum of understanding between the Emilia-Romagna Region and Federfarma holds great promise in improving healthcare access and services in Italy. By strengthening the role of pharmacies in local communities, both pharmacies and patients stand to benefit from more comprehensive and personalized care.

