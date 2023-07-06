Revolutionizing Primary Care: The Reorganization of Medical Guard Services in Lombardy

Title: Reorganization of Primary Care Initiated in Lombardy, Extending to Milan and Valcamonica

Date: [Date]

In an effort to improve medical care services, Lombardy has initiated a reorganization of primary care facilities. The project, which began in May with an experimental phase in Ats Milano and the mountains, aims to streamline the healthcare system and enhance patient access to doctors through telemedicine. The success of this initiative has led to its extension to Milan and the Ats della Montagna region, with plans for further expansion throughout Lombardy.

Under the new organization, a single exchange will be established to handle all calls made to the regional emergency and urgency agency, Areu 116117. This will ensure effective coordination and response to all inquiries about medical care. Furthermore, a call center service will be available 24 hours a day on holidays and days before holidays, and from 19:30 to 8:00 on weekdays. Call intensity will be closely monitored to adjust staffing levels accordingly, ensuring optimal service during peak hours.

The benefits of this reorganization are already becoming evident. Telemedicine platforms have allowed for teleconsultations with specialists or doctors, providing citizens with convenient access to healthcare professionals while guaranteeing telemonitoring of their health conditions. According to Guido Bertolaso, Councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region, 70% of calls received during the experimental phase resulted in a televisit, leading to the transmission of medical reports and prescriptions. Only 20% of cases required in-person visits to outpatient locations.

As the reorganization progresses, Ats Brescia, which currently operates with 29 emergency medical posts, will adopt the new system. This change is expected to improve efficiency by ensuring that all emergency posts are active simultaneously, reducing the need for territorial coverage replacements. The shift of doctors will be managed by the Ats, the Health Protection Agency, while the management of offices will be handled by the Asst, the territorial social and health company.

To address the shortage of doctors in certain areas, the Ats Brescia website has published a notice calling for the recruitment of doctors willing to work in continuity of care offices in popular tourist destinations like lakes Garda, Iseo, and Idro. The Lombardy Region has also published a list of “deficient areas” where there is a lack of general practitioners, pediatricians, or continuity of care doctors. The recruitment process for these positions is currently ongoing, with applications being accepted until June 18.

Overall, the reorganization of primary care in Lombardy is aimed at improving healthcare services for its citizens. Through the implementation of telemedicine platforms and the centralization of calls, patients can now avail themselves of convenient teleconsultations while ensuring continuous monitoring of their health conditions. As this initiative expands, it is expected to further enhance the efficiency and accessibility of primary care services throughout Lombardy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

