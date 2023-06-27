RHEACELL announces “First Patient In”: EB house in Salzburg, Austria starts the …

RHEACELL GmbH und Co. KG

Heidelberg (ots)

Stem cell therapy for “butterfly disease”

Following positive phase IIa study results, the biopharmaceutical company RHEACELL is starting a multi-center, global phase III clinical trial of its stem cell therapeutic based on ABCB5+ mesenchymal stromal cells for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (EB). So far there is no approved systemic therapy for this rare skin disease, so those affected who suffer from the dramatic consequences of their “fragile” skin have great hopes for the cell therapy. The inclusion of the first patient in the phase III study at this well-known EB center in Austria is therefore an important milestone on the way to a possible Europe-wide approval.

With around 500,000 people worldwide, epidermolysis bullosa (EB) is one of the rare diseases that not only massively impairs the quality of life of those affected, but can also be fatal in the worst case.[1] EB encompasses a heterogeneous spectrum of genetic skin disorders in which the skin is as fragile as a butterfly’s wings. Even minor mechanical stress or friction can lead to the formation of blisters with painful chronic wounds on the skin and mucous membranes.[2] Severe forms can lead to inflammation or severe scarring of internal organs such as the gastrointestinal tract. [1] Erosion and scarring of the esophagus can make it difficult or impossible to swallow solid food, resulting in malnutrition and growth restriction.[3] Furthermore, the loss of fingernails or toenails as well as the fusion of fingers and toes can lead to significant functional disorders and thus to severe disability.3 EB patients also have an increased risk of tumors and a significantly increased mortality rate.[4]

About a third of those affected are affected by severe to severe forms of EB, including what is known as recessive dystrophic EB (RDEB). Due to a gene mutation, RDEB patients lack the protein collagen VII. The connective tissue protein assumes a key function as a stability anchor between the two skin layers epidermis and dermis and also plays an important role in the skin’s innate immune defence.[5]

ABCB5+ mesenchymal stromal cells: future therapeutic approach for regenerative medicine?

Stem cell-based therapies are becoming increasingly important, especially for diseases that have not yet been cured. Due to their special immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory properties, ABCB5+ mesenchymal stromal cells (ABCB5+ MSCs) represent a new, promising therapeutic approach for various chronic inflammatory diseases – including EB. The cell therapeutic has already been able to show in chronic venous wounds (CVU) that the stem cells interact locally with the immune system and thus enable the body to close chronic wounds. Based on this data, the Paul Ehrlich Institute granted national market approval for external use in CVU patients in autumn 2021.[6]

Since EB is a systemic multi-organ disease, stem cell therapy for EB is not applied externally to the wounds, but administered as an infusion. Due to the systemic effect via the bloodstream, the stem cells can migrate to the injured tissue areas – internally and externally – and promote their healing. ABCB5+ MSCs have anti-inflammatory potential, interact with the surrounding immune cells and can thus initiate reprogramming of the corresponding immune cells. Release of the interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1RA) induces a shift from a pro-inflammatory (dominated by M1 macrophages) to an anti-inflammatory wound milieu (dominated by M2 macrophages).[7] In addition, ABCB5+ MSCs can form the structural proteins collagen VII, laminin-322 and keratin14 and thus support wound healing.[8]

Next milestone for orphan drug – start of phase III study with ABCB5+ MSCs

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP), which also includes the cell therapeutic with ABCB5+ MSCs, are a heterogeneous group of medicinal products that receive specific consideration in the approval process because of their novelty and innovation. Novel therapies also have to go through the centralized approval process at the EMA for their market approval – but they are examined by a committee created specifically for this product group.

Various renowned study centers in Europe (EU and Great Britain), Israel, Chile, Argentina and the USA are taking part in the approval study for the cell therapy. A continuously updated overview of the participating centers can be found on the dedicated microsite. RHEACELL is one of the few companies in Europe in the ATMP field that has received such approval to start a phase III study with an ATMP.[9]

“The approval is not only of great importance for those affected, but also an important milestone for a new product class in a relatively young field of research. The therapeutic concept of the ABCB5+ MSCs offers promising new opportunities in rare diseases where there are no adequate treatment options.” says Dr. Christoph Ganss, doctor, co-founder and managing director of RHEACELL.

Über RHEACELL

With more than 15 years of experience, we are a leading, integrative biopharmaceutical stem cell company with two pivotal studies (EU, US) based in Heidelberg, Germany.

We focus on innovative stem cell therapies for patients who suffer from severe immune and inflammation-related diseases, have a very high level of suffering and for whom there are currently no adequate treatment options and want to offer a new and innovative treatment method for these patients.

Our ABCB5+ mesenchymal stromal cells, as a pure active ingredient, can significantly improve the lives of these patients, eg in epidermolysis bullosa, and have the potential to represent a real turning point in the treatment concept for these diseases.

Targeting inflammation through our innovative stem cell therapy, developed by us, enables affected tissue to restore normal physiological function.

We fight rare diseases!

[1] Rashidghamat E. et al. (2017). Novel and emerging therapies in the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Intractable & Rare Diseases Research 6:6-20. DOI: 10.5582/irdr.2017.01005

[2] Bardhan A. et al. (2020). Epidermolysis bullosa. Nature Reviews Disease Primers 6:78. DOI: 10.1038/s41572-020-0210-0

[3] Shinkuma, S. (2015). Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa: A review. Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology (8):275-284. DOI: 10.2147/CCID.S54681

[4] Mittapalli VR. et al. (2016). Injury-Driven Stiffening of the Dermis Expedites Skin Carcinoma Progression. Cancer Research 76:940-51. DOI: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-15-1348

[5] Nyström A. et al. (2018). Impaired lymphoid extracellular matrix impedes antibacterial immunity in epidermolysis bullosa. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA115:E705-E714. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1709111115

[6] Instructions for use and specialist information AMESENAR®

[7] Vander Beken S et al. (2019). Positive Dermal Mesenchymal Stem Cells Promote Healing of Chronic Iron-Overload Wounds via Secretion of Interleukin-1 Receptor Antagonist. Stem Cells. 37:1057-1074. DOI: 10.1002/stem.3022

[8] Riedl J. et al. (2020). ABCB5+ dermal mesenchymal stromal cells with favorable skin homing and local immunomodulation for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa treatment. Stem Cells 39:897-903. DOI: 10.1002/stem.3356

[9] https://ots.de/eoCEiK

Original content from: RHEACELL GmbH und Co. KG, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

