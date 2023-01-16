Pain in the joints and low temperatures often don’t get along, which is why in winter, also thanks to the reduction in the hours of light, there is sometimes a worsening of the typical symptoms of rheumatic pathologies. Which, unfortunately, are not limited to affecting only the joints, the muscle bands around it, the tendons and ligaments, but can go much further with even pulmonary complications. Yet, few have this awareness from which derives the urgency of arriving at a diagnosis that is as early as possible and that involves a team of specialists.

These are precisely the central themes of the national campaign carried out by the National Association of Rheumatic Patients (Anmar) with the title “From theory to practice: how to improve the treatment and life path of patients with autoimmune rheumatic diseases and pulmonary complications” set the goal of improving care for rheumatological patients with pulmonary complications. The results of the campaign were presented today at the Ministry of Health in Rome.

Lungs under attack

The most dangerous complication is interstitial lung disease which manifests itself through damage to the cells of the alveoli. “It can also be fatal and although it is very widespread, patients in Italy still have important unmet needs that need to be answered”, says Silvia Tonolo, president (Anmar Onlus). Interstitial lung disease can worsen the quality of life of those already dealing with a serious autoimmune rheumatologic disease.

“It is calculated – underlines Gian Domenico Sebastiani, national president of the Italian Society of Rheumatology (SIR) – that it can involve up to 90% of patients with systemic sclerosis, about 25% of those with rheumatoid arthritis, 30% with Sjogren and 10% with systemic lupus erythematosus. It can occur, with variable frequency and severity, but in one out of three cases it evolves into pulmonary fibrosis, which leads to irreversible organ damage”.

How difficult it is to get a diagnosis

Furthermore, pulmonary involvement has a strong impact on prognosis. It is the leading cause of death in systemic sclerosis while in rheumatoid arthritis it reduces survival, especially among males. 70% of patients with rheumatoid arthritis also affected by interstitial lung disease, are forced at least once to be hospitalized or to visit the emergency room.

“As an Association, the biggest problem we encounter is the effort with which a patient manages to receive a correct and timely diagnosis – he underlines Silvia Tonolo. We have therefore written together with illustrious doctors a Pdta, Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Path, which aims to be a guiding tool for clinical management and a better assistance process based on strong scientific evidence. The document also aims to contain the high costs that weigh on the national health system”.

generic symptoms

But why is it so difficult to detect this complication early? “The problem must be sought in the symptoms which are generic – he adds Mauro Galeazzi, scientific director of the Capire Observatory. Shortness of breath, dry cough, weight loss are the most frequent and in most cases are underestimated. They are usually misidentified as being linked to COPD, another common respiratory disease among rheumatology sufferers. A high-resolution chest CT scan is essential for the diagnosis and is not a complicated exam to perform. However, it is very difficult to arrive at a correct interpretation of the test result and the individual specialist can encounter great difficulties”.

A team to recognize the warning signs

Precisely for this reason, all patients should be followed up by a multidisciplinary team. “The ‘team’ – he adds Alfredo Sebastiani, head of the pulmonary day hospital and pulmonary fibrosis center of the San Camillo hospital in Rome – should involve the participation of a pulmonologist, rheumatologist, radiologist and also other professionals, depending on the need, such as the pathologist or cardiologist. With collegial management it is possible to ensure better care from the moment of diagnosis to follow-up”.

Are the specialists used to talking and collaborating with each other in this area? “In our country – replies Sebastiani – the multidisciplinary discussion between the rheumatologist and the pulmonologist is not yet a consolidated reality and too many patients are evaluated and treated individually by a specialist. However, there are virtuous examples such as the clinic for autoimmune interstitial lung diseases which we have activated at San Camillo-Forlanini in Rome. In this health facility we are able to optimize diagnostic and treatment times and each individual case is actually managed by different specialists”.

The Anmar campaign

The project “From theory to practice: how to improve the treatment and life path of the patient with autoimmune rheumatic diseases and pulmonary complications” has set itself the objective of starting, for the first time in our country, a real awareness of the population, of the medical profession and institutions on these neglected aspects in patient management.

“The multidisciplinary approach is essential and monitoring is very complex – he concludes Silvia Tonolo -. As ANMAR we have been carrying out training and information activities for patients for months who must learn to observe themselves. The first step in effectively counteracting pulmonary complications related to rheumatological diseases is knowing how to describe the symptoms correctly. It is necessary to provide the general practitioner or rheumatological specialist with all the elements of analysis to identify the onset of any comorbidity”.