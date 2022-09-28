news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, 27 SEPTEMBER – “Rheumatology in recent years has had a period of particular evolution thanks to the important acquisitions offered by scientific research from the point of view of understanding the genetic basis and pathophysiological mechanisms of rheumatic diseases. The most in-depth knowledge of pathogenesis has allowed the development and introduction in clinical practice of biotechnological drugs and ‘small molecules’, drugs for oral use, which have revolutionized the therapeutic approach to rheumatic diseases, allowing to achieve more and more disease remission, allowing to propose ‘a precision medicine’.



Starting from these assumptions, the SIR Crei congress of Campania was conceived with the intention of addressing the various aspects of rheumatic diseases in an increasingly multidisciplinary manner involving: dermatologists, gastroenterologists, ophthalmologists, infectious diseases, orthopedists, etc. “. This is what he says. Enrico Tirri, congress organizer, director of the Rheumatology Unit of the San Giovanni Bosco Hospital in Naples and national councilor of the SIR (Italian Society of Rheumatology) on the eve of the SIR and Crei (Italian Rheumatologists College) Campania 2022, which will take place in Naples from 30 September to 1 October at the Renaissance Mediterraneo Hotel.



Tirri adds: “There are also reports dedicated to the new guidelines of the Campania Region, to the prescription of biological / biosimilar drugs in rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, which the rheumatologists of Campania, were the first to produce at national level. “. The congress will be attended by Roberto Gerli, president of the Italian Society of Rheumatology and Daniela Marotto, president of the College of Italian Rheumatologists; the appointment, the organizers announce, “will see the active participation of many young rheumatologists belonging to university, hospital and territorial rheumatological structures in Campania”. Rheumatological patients will be represented at the congress by various associations of rheumatic patients who will participate in a round table dedicated to them. (HANDLE).

