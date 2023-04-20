Rheumatoid arthritis costs the NHS 3 billion a year – Medicine

news-txt”>

In Italy, rheumatoid arthritis costs the community over 3 billion euros every year, between direct and indirect costs. It is one of the most feared and painful rheumatological diseases, with remission possible in about 50% of cases. To achieve this goal, however, it is essential to count on early diagnosis and rapid therapeutic intervention. Unfortunately, for both arthritis and other serious conditions, this doesn’t always happen. In fact, only 18% of patients were able to name their disease within the first three months of experiencing symptoms. This is what the Italian Society of Rheumatology (SIR) claims.

“Late diagnoses affect as many as 1 million Italians – says Gian Domenico Sebastiani, president of Sir -. Patients wait up to 7 years to find out they suffer from psoriatic arthritis or fibromyalgia, 5 for ankylosing spondylitis, 3 for systemic sclerosis and 2 for rheumatoid arthritis. These are too long times, which cause a worsening of the symptoms and make recovery and treatment more difficult. It is necessary to provide correct information”. In Italy there are 5.4 million patients, therefore one in ten people.

Unfortunately, adds Sebastiani, “the identification of the disease is not always simple, because the symptoms are often attributable to other pathologies. For this reason, it is essential to invest in updates and training for all specialists, from general practitioners to rheumatologists themselves”. Many pathologies also present difficulties and pains that make it difficult to carry out daily activities: “Studies show that 57% of rheumatological patients need help in everyday life – underlines Ennio Lubrano di Scorpaniello, SIR vice president -. There are complications that they can even be fatal, such as those affecting the lungs and heart.” Furthermore, adherence to therapies is also fundamental, note Silvia Tonolo, president of the National Association of Rheumatological Patients, and Roberto Messina, president of Senior Italy FederAnziani. In fact, in the post-Covid period there has been a greater discontinuity in treatments: the main cause is the long waiting lists for specialist visits. Patients, once they notice an improvement in symptoms and are unable to contact the rheumatologist, increasingly decide to stop treatment. This causes, first of all, the worsening of the disease, with the reappearance of pain, secondly, serious difficulties for the doctor in defining an effective personalized therapy. Another trigger is the fear of possible adverse reactions. As an association, says Toniolo, “we try to provide information to the sick, urging them to have greater knowledge of the therapies, not to take autonomous initiatives and to wait for the doctor’s advice, but it is essential that the institutions act as leaders, because the lack of adherence in chronic pathologies it can even lead to death”.