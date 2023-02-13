Home Health RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, FUNDAMENTAL LIFESTYLE Orthopedics
Health

RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, FUNDAMENTAL LIFESTYLE Orthopedics

by admin

A precise program that accompanies the drugs has important effects

Patients with mild to moderate rheumatoid arthritis benefit from a specific lifestyle-focused program alongside drug therapy.
To say it is a randomized clinical trial published in Rheumatology by a team of the University of Amsterdam led by Wendy Walrabenstein, who explains: â€œIt has been hypothesized for some time that the prevention and contrast to adverse factors related to lifestyle could be able to reduce the incidence and impact of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), while alleviating associated comorbidities. Specifically, beneficial effects have been documented from the adoption of interventions directed against some factors related to lifestyle taken individually, such as the use of vegetarian diets or the Mediterranean diet, programs based on physical exercise and anti-stress techniquesâ€ .
â€œIn literature – the researchers continue … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords | arthritis, rheumatoid, medications,

See also  The landing of the An-225, the largest aircraft in the world that was supposed to carry spacecraft

You may also like

Surely you have aspirin in the house, but...

Sampdoria-Inter 0-0 | Live Serie A

Reports on activity projects

“No job cuts. The limited number must be...

Health: Riccardi, reopening Ppi Gemona is everyone’s job...

Postbiotics: what they are and why they are...

Regional elections: live results. Lombardy and Lazio in...

Complaints about environmental health

Chocolate not to eat, here’s which hurts the...

Internal tampons: how to insert them correctly, which...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy