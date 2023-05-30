Rheumatoid arthritis, is it possible in some cases to suspend treatment? – breaking latest news

Of Charles Selmi

a choice that can only be considered after a prolonged remission and in agreement with the rheumatologist on the basis of a careful evaluation: the risk of a re-ignition of the disease

I have rheumatoid arthritis and I am being treated with a biological drug which for some months has made the pain recede, giving me back a good quality of life. I’ve read that biologics don’t cure the disease and are dangerous: that’s why I’m afraid and would like to suspend treatment. Is following a healthy lifestyle enough?

He answers Charles SelmiHead of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Humanitas Institute, Milan (VAI AL FORUM)

Rheumatoid arthritis an autoimmune disease associated with chronic inflammation for which, to date, there is no cure but for which it has been demonstrated that the absence of inflammation (in what is called remission) allows to normalize the quality of life and, above all, to avoid the appearance of joint deformities or of long-term effects such as heart and lung damage. Remission identified by the recommendations of the European and American Rheumatological Societies as a goal to be achieved with a combination of conventional (such as cortisone, hydroxychloroquine and methotrexate) and innovative drugs. Among the latter, biological drugs (directed against mechanisms of inflammation such as TNF-alpha or interleukin 6) and small molecules against JAK (names ending in -inib).

Such drugs are generally capable of modulate or suppress the function of the immune system and the choice of the best treatment must be evaluated on the basis of the characteristics of the individual patient. To get a quick response after diagnosis, cortisones are used at low doses for short periods and then suspended when conventional or innovative medicines started to work adequately. In this way it is possible to prevent the undesirable effects of cortisone in the long term, for example on the bones or on the visual system. The first conventional drug after the diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis generally methotrexate: used in rheumatology at much lower doses than recommended in the past for some forms of lymphoma, it can cause nausea and is contraindicated in pregnancy. See also Remember the deadly brain-eating amoeba? A possible cure has been found

If methotrexate is not enough to control the disease, after 3 to 6 months it is necessary associate a biological drug or a small one molecule, to be chosen on the basis of the characteristics and preferences of the patient. For example, some drugs are preferable in people who have a higher risk of infection or cardiovascular disease. Important to note that heart disease risk, increased by 50% in rheumatoid arthritis sufferers, returns to equal values ​​for age and sex if arthritis in remission. Therefore, every time you choose a drug, you need to carefully weigh the risks and benefits, especially in the case of drugs against JAK. Correct lifestyles are also of great importance in the case of rheumatological diseases and the cessation of smoking, adequate physical exercise and above all body weight control make it possible to improve the response to therapies and reduce chronic inflammation, but they certainly cannot be alternatives to medical therapies.

For what concerns the power supply, now certain that it affects symptoms in rheumatoid arthritis sufferers; However, there is no universal diet for this disease and which foods to prefer or avoid vary from individual to individual. In conclusion, while waiting to identify the causes of the disease and therefore a treatment capable of definitively stopping the autoimmunity, reducing or suspending therapies can only be considered after a prolonged remission and in agreement with the treating rheumatologist. This choice must be made on the basis of a careful evaluation of the risks and benefits: in 50% of patients who suspend biological therapy after having achieved remission of rheumatoid arthritis, in fact, a flare-up of the disease within the following 12 months. See also Mammography, reverse USA: it will be done from the age of 40