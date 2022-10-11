Rheumatoid arthritis “did not exist” before 1800. More generally, rheumatological diseases – which currently number more than 150 – in the early 19th century were almost unknown. With few exceptions such as gout, considered an “aristocratic” disease, since it is related to the consumption of meat. Today the scenario is completely different. In Italy these diseases affect more than 5 and a half million people, mainly women. And precisely the gender perspective will be among the focuses of the conference of the Institute of the History of Rheumatology to be held in Venice from 14 to 28 October. Historical research on women will be presented, the most affected by rheumatological diseases yet almost absent in historical documents. It is not the only appointment: the Venetian capital will also host the Exhibition on the History of Pharmaceutical Advertising for the Therapy of Pain and Rheumatological Diseases.

A conference on “gender rheumatology” and the exhibition on advertising posters

Hosting the conference and exhibition is the Institute of the History of Rheumatology, founded in 2020 by the Italian Society of Rheumatology (SIR) within the Civil Hospital of Venice (the conference presenting the events can be seen on the youtube channel of the scientific society , SIR TV). “The knowledge of these diseases is much wider today, also thanks to the powerful impact of advertising”, reflects Roberto Gerli, National President of SIR: “Just think that cortisone, one of the drugs that has changed the outcomes of rheumatological diseases, has begun to be used in 1948. This demonstrates how much research has made it possible to considerably change the therapeutic landscape, positively modifying the prognosis of millions of people. That of the Institute of the History of Rheumatology is an innovative initiative, which will make it possible to discover a century of posters and advertisements, from 1850 to 1950 ”.

Advertising is nothing more than an art form that has had to be patient to be able to carve out a space in the cultural panorama, emphasizes Elisabetta Pasqualin, Director of the National Museum of the Salce Collection in Treviso: “Exactly like painting and sculpture, however, it was able to intervene on important aspects of society, modifying it. Between the 19th and 20th centuries, pharmaceutical companies began to perceive the power of the medium that was emerging, and to use it to promote their products. The democratization of art has also passed from the advertising of the health sector: the ‘works’ were no longer found only in the homes of the bourgeoisie, but were on the streets, in the stations, under the eyes of all, rich and poor, uniting a very high artistic value to an important social and cultural value “.

The power of advertising

There is a positive ‘side effect’ of drug advertising: raising awareness of diseases and paying attention to red flags. “Early diagnosis is essential for rheumatological diseases”, underlines Edgardo Contato, Ulss3 General Manager. The prerequisites, of course, are to have awareness of these pathologies and attention to the symptoms: “This is why advertising is so important: the more information, the more controls and opportunities to start treatment before the diseases get worse” . The exhibition project was born precisely to promote the importance of advertising, born in the mid-19th century.

“Drug manufacturing companies have seen advertising as a means for their dissemination, with posters and advertisements in the most widely read newspapers”, explains Leonardo Punzi, Director of the Institute for the History of Rheumatology. “In those days, analgesics were derived from opium, including morphine, heroin and cocaine, but their negative effects were ignored and, indeed, their consumption was promoted even among the youngest. The first ‘modern’ painkiller was aspirin, born in 1897, a real revolution in the pharmaceutical market, with an important impact also on the advertising of medicines ”. Venice has also recently hosted another important cultural event, the Health History Festival: “We give great value to the dissemination of this type of culture – concludes Mario Po ‘, director of the Scuola Grande di San Marco – The cultural museum pole The Scuola Grande di San Marco, in fact, works to preserve, enhance and make use of the monumental historical assets that belong to the hospital of Venice ”.