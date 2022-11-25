To date, 3,500 patients are being followed up with iARPlus, the virtual telemedicine platform implemented by the Italian Society of Rheumatology (SIR) in the 80 centers where it has been adopted. Centers doubled since 2020, when it launched. Telemedicine is being talked about again today, during the annual SIR congress underway in Rimini, from which two messages arrive: first, more rheumatologists are needed if we want to reorganize rheumatology; second, you need to maintain and enhance telehealth services. Put them into a system, integrate them into the health system and make them interoperable. Overcoming the beta phase and the emergency nature that made it possible to follow patients during the toughest moments of Covid-19. Starting, perhaps, right from iARPlus.

The platform

The project had been launched in the midst of the pandemic, and precisely during another SIR congress, during which the importance of televisits and telemonitoring for following patients had emerged. Through the iARPlus platform, patients can avoid trips to the doctor’s office when not strictly necessary. And they can fill out the so-called Patient Reported Outcomes (Pro), questionnaires that allow the doctor to “read” the state of the patient and the disease.

The barriers to telemedicine in rheumatology

Two years later, telemedicine is being talked about more and more, with a dedicated round table within the Rimini meeting. An opportunity to take stock and to explore the potential linked to this first experience. If on the one hand it is undeniable that telemedicine facilitates access to some medical services and lightens the workload of the centres, on the other there are many problems to solve: “If in these two years we have validated the use of the platform, especially during the pandemic period, facilitating contact with patients, now we have to put all of this into operation, make it recognized, starting from regulating the pricing and therefore reporting on telemedicine visits”, he explains Fausto Salaffi, National Manager of the Telemedicine Project for SIR. The other aspect that Salaffi underlines is the possibility that systems like this are interconnected, perhaps through the much-discussed electronic health record. “The file should serve as an element of interconnection of the various specialties, as per the initial idea. In this way we could follow the patients over time and connect them to each other and make specialties that speak different languages, which use different parameters for patient evaluation, questionable. All this should be done on the initiative of the Regions, however. As Sir, we ask to have access at ministerial level to re-discuss all this, both for pricing and for the re-inclusion of rheumatology in telemedicine development plans, because it is not present now, which is not acceptable, because it is one of the specialties higher impact, which requires tele-monitored management, of patients especially in those who make biological drugs”.

Extend telemedicine to Lupus as well

Meanwhile, SIR is expanding its range of telemedicine services. For example by opening the iARPLus platform also to lupus, while today it is reserved for patients with higher impact diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriatic arthritis. “These patients are being treated with biological drugs, which need very close control and which is no longer possible with hospital staff, because it generates endless lists,” continues Salaffi. By scheduling the visits, on the other hand, and thanks to the Pros, it is possible to understand if the patient needs to be recalled to the laboratory, realizing – he concludes – real targeted outpatient management.