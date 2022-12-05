Silvia Tonolo was confirmed as president of the National Association of Rheumatic Patients (Anmar). Together with her, the entire board of directors was confirmed. In this interview, you talk about your priorities for the next three years.

President Tonolo, what are the most important emergencies to address?

“As we have been denouncing for some time, in Italy therapeutic continuity is not always guaranteed for patients. We are witnessing continuous changes in treatment which are almost always dictated by economic and non-scientific reasons. Therefore, a patient treated with a specific biotechnological drug sees a change after years the therapeutic plan and is forced to take a biosimilar. Or those who are taking a biosimilar must switch to another, less expensive biosimilar. It is an unacceptable situation that can have consequences on the health of thousands of people. Then there is the problem of long waiting lists for visits and tests. Finally, it is absolutely necessary to implement and regulate telemedicine”.

Rheumatology, Anmar: “The new Minister of Health establishes the table with patients and clinicians” by Irma D’Aria

October 12, 2022



Is it possible today to improve the socio-medical assistance of the sick in all Regions?

“Yes, because Covid-19 is finally easing the pressure on the national health system. At a political level, last March there was then the approval of an important parliamentary motion on rheumatological diseases. However, if we want there to be a real change, a more fruitful and lasting collaboration is needed between the representatives of the institutions, doctors, hospital pharmacists and also patients. Obviously, like ANMAR we are always ready and available for dialogue with all the other players involved”.

Patients’ and citizens’ associations are asking to be involved in care decisions 18 October 2022



The Rheumatology Working Group was born in Tuscany: what will its task be?

“It is a virtuous example of collaboration with the local health authorities as well as the demonstration of the important role that patient associations must have. The Group will be the body responsible for adopting specific homogeneous guidelines and protocols to protect the health needs of patients with chronic rheumatological diseases. We will participate as ANMAR together, among others, with representatives of the Italian Society of Rheumatology and the Italian Group for the Fight against Scleroderma”.

Rheumatological diseases, still delays in Tuscany by Dario Rubino

18 July 2022



What are the other initiatives that ANMAR will implement in the coming months?

“We believe it is essential to address all citizens and not just patients or caregivers. We increasingly want to make our daily problems known to the population and for this reason we will launch new communication activities. The time has come to solve some problems that we have been dragging on for too many years, also thanks to the birth of the CAPIRE Observatory within the association”.