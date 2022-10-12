Start again from twelve. This is the request that the National Association of Rheumatic Patients (Anmar) and the Understanding Observatory make to the new Parliament on the occasion of the World Day of the Rheumatic Patient. Twelve are the points foreseen by the joint motion on rheumatological diseases, approved by the House last March after long years of waiting but then stalled for all these months. Now – a few days after the inauguration of the new legislature and then of the Government – the association makes itself heard again and asks for concreteness.

The appeal of doctors and patients

The topic was raised during a conference held this morning at the Ministry of Health: “In the new Legislature we expect a real and concrete start of the application of the 12 points envisaged by the Unitary Motion. We face great challenges, which can no longer be postponed, regarding the assistance to the more than 5 million men and women in Italy affected by these diseases ”, patients and doctors asked jointly. “According to the World Health Organization, rheumatological diseases are the leading cause of pain and disability in Europe – underlines Roberto Gerli, National President of the Italian Society of Rheumatology (Sir). The successes obtained thanks to scientific research, technological innovation and greater awareness of patients and citizens cannot be undone. The best possible cure must be ensured for the patient and this must be chosen only following medical-scientific criteria and not other parameters “. The conference was attended, among others, by parliamentarians from the Legislature that has just ended and newly elected representatives who will sit in the two chambers.

The ‘handover’

A ‘handover’ between Honorable Members, as well as a commitment to continue in the wake traced by the March Motion, which the representatives of the sick and clinicians look to with great interest and hope. “More than six months have passed since that historic day in which the Chamber gave the green light to a measure that we had been waiting for for years – he says Silvia Tonolo, national president Anmar. “However, we must find that objectively no progress has yet been made at either parliamentary or executive level. The complex internal and international political situation has perhaps distracted our institutions and in recent months we have also had early elections and the related electoral campaign. Now there is a new Parliament and, hopefully soon, also a new Executive and both must start over from the 12 points of the Motion “.

Telemedicine and training of doctors

Patients are awaiting answers and measures on highly topical issues such as the use of telemedicine or the training of general practitioners. In particular, Anmar asks that the Table at the Ministry of Health be set up as soon as possible, asking for the direct and active participation of patient associations as well. “We appeal to the next head of the health department – declares Tonolo – to activate a table that can represent an essential channel for dialogue between all the actors involved. The approval of the motion represented a virtuous example of collaboration between patients-doctors-institutions and the twelve points must be the starting point for building a diagnostic-therapeutic path capable of truly changing the lives of patients ”.

The right to continuity of care

“Among the fundamental points of the Motion there is also the safeguarding of two fundamental rights of the sick but also of medical specialists. They are those of continuity of care and therapeutic appropriateness that in recent years have not always been guaranteed in our country. “For the umpteenth time – continues the lawyer Patrizia Comite, legal manager of the Understanding Observatory – we are forced to report cases of treatment plans modified throughout Italy for budgetary reasons of the health companies and therefore of the related Regions. These are switches, that is, passages from a biological drug originator to a biosimilar or from a biosimilar to another. A situation frankly no longer acceptable and for which it would be sufficient to apply the national laws already in force or some sentences issued by the courts of the Republic or by the Council of State ”.

Take advantage of available therapies

Doctors also have requests to make: “Therapeutic intervention must be immediate – he points out Mauro Galeazzi, scientific director of the Understanding Observatory. We have effective therapies available that have made it possible to make chronic diseases that could be lethal until a few years ago. The drugs we use undoubtedly have costs but these must be seen as investments for the individual patient and the entire community. Almost one in ten Italians live with a rheumatological disease and direct and indirect costs amount to up to six billion euros a year. They determine the loss of productivity of over 300 thousand workers and the most serious forms of arthritis still cause serious disabilities ”.

Don’t lose sight of prevention

There are over 150 rheumatological pathologies, they manifest themselves with different symptoms, they can have systemic involvement, and a potentially disabling trend. Even if in the common imagination only the third age is concerned, in reality no age is spared. “In the motion of March – he remembers Daniela Marotto, president of the Crei-College of Italian Rheumatologists – explicit reference is made to the theme of prevention and early diagnosis, an extremely important issue. In fact, there are overt risk factors and symptoms, more or less evident, which must be identified early in order to be able to act promptly and block the evolution of the disease. An early diagnosis and timely treatment can radically change the natural history of the disease and save patients years of suffering and very heavy healthcare costs “.

The role of pharmacists

In this work of primary and secondary prevention, pharmacists together with general practitioners can also play a non-negligible role. “We therefore join the appeal launched today by patients and doctors for the full application of the motion. Rheumatological diseases deserve more attention from national institutions and local authorities ”, he concludes Claudia Pietropolimember of the Presidency Council of Federfarma Nazionale, president Federfarma Rovigo.